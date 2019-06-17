Bell Ridge Farm seeking vegetable farm laborer for part-time position

Job title
Vegetable farm laborer
Company name:
Bell Ridge Farm
Location
8660 Kier Road Clarkston, MI 48348
Job type
Hourly, part-time
Job summary
Laborers will work in a 2.5-acre organic vegetable garden, part of a 20-acre farm, with the owner, who follows traditional organic growing practices. The owner will give the laborer instruction and direct supervision.
Responsibilities and duties
Participate with planting, weeding, watering, picking and preparation for sale.
Qualifications and skills
- Minimum age of 18 years with ID
- At least some experience working in gardens/farms
- Provide own transportation unless the walk to the farm is under 20 minutes
- Treat equipment and plants carefully
- Must have good physical health, strength and stamina for lifting, raking and planting.
How to apply
Send an email to the owner at rourkethom@hotmail.com. Provide a phone number and a brief statement of experience in gardening. If interested, the owner will call applicants.
