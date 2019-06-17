Bell Ridge Farm seeking vegetable farm laborer for part-time position

US agriculture exports have been targeted by China and other countries that have retaliated against the tariffs President Trump has imposed in recent months.

Job title

Vegetable farm laborer

Company name:

Bell Ridge Farm

Location

8660 Kier Road Clarkston, MI 48348

Job type

Hourly, part-time

Job summary

Laborers will work in a 2.5-acre organic vegetable garden, part of a 20-acre farm, with the owner, who follows traditional organic growing practices. The owner will give the laborer instruction and direct supervision.

Responsibilities and duties

Participate with planting, weeding, watering, picking and preparation for sale.

Qualifications and skills

Minimum age of 18 years with ID

At least some experience working in gardens/farms

Provide own transportation unless the walk to the farm is under 20 minutes

Treat equipment and plants carefully

Must have good physical health, strength and stamina for lifting, raking and planting.

How to apply

Send an email to the owner at rourkethom@hotmail.com. Provide a phone number and a brief statement of experience in gardening. If interested, the owner will call applicants.

