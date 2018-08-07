BMT Aerospace hiring Senior Manufacturing Process Engineer in Fraser

Job Title

Senior Manufacturing Process Engineer

Company Name

BMT Aerospace

Location

Fraser

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Sr. Manufacturing Process Engineer position exists to support the bulk of the more complex new manufacturing process development activities, manufacturing trouble shooting, repair and rework planning related activities with in the Manufacturing Engineering department.

This position allows qualified personnel to expand their knowledge into new areas while introducing new components and technologies into BMT's manufacturing / engineering system in support of a cost effective, high quality scheduled product.

Elements within this position such as providing guidance to Entry / Intermediate ME and launching new components utilizing new technologies, will lay the foundations for possible advancement to a Team Leader / Manager Level.

This position exists to allow qualified personnel to progress to a level where they may participate in effective decision making affecting the performance of the division. Liaison with department Quality Engineers will be integral to the position.

Responsibilities and Duties

Contribute to the efficient manufacture, rework and repair of new and existing components through the timely creation and maintenance of product definitions, manufacturing sketches, Engineering Master and other process related documents per estimated structure and time standards. This includes building 3D models, Tolerance stack-up, Gear calculations, Heat treat calculations as well addressing any additional customer specific PO requirements (i.e, FPA, VSE, DVE, etc.)

Support routine process checking/approving, CNC programming and tool designs efforts to optimize existing and new manufacturing processes to meet or exceed estimated standards

Contribute to the overall success of specific projects through participation in project meetings, make or buy decisions, MRB activities, product improvement recommendations, value analysis studies, task team activities, training sessions and supplier liaison

Liaison with customer, contracts, tooling, and quality representatives on matters concerning concessions, deviations, product definition, tooling, inspection schedule, and corrective actions

Assure that manufacturing engineering technical data is complete and accurately documented to provide a concise technical/historical base for future reference that meet customer requirements

Participate and lead quality and cost related improvement initiatives including Six sigma, Cost reduction, Engineering technology related projects and workflow/process optimization activities

Contribute to efforts made in securing new business through the analysis of drawings and specifications during the evaluation and estimating phases of customer tenders providing suitable details for inclusion in final submissions as applicable. Perform engineering review during 'Contract Review' process

Contribute to the long term upgrading of departmental skills by providing training to Entry Manufacturing Planners and participation in task teams for introducing new systems or processes

Qualifications and Skills

Academic: Successful completion of a Mechanical Engineering or Technologist Course in a relevant engineering discipline from a recognized College or University or see Experience below

Professional Associations: Eligibility for and membership in Association of Professional Engineers

Experience: Minimum of 10+ years' relevant experience with most phases of high mix and small batch aerospace precision machining or assembly processes. Spur/Helical/Bevel Gears manufacturing experience preferred

Key Competencies: Resourceful; Organizing/Planning; Time Management; Process Focused; Excellent Verbal and Written Communication Skills

Technical Competencies: Complete ability to read & develop engineering drawings with GD&T; Solidworks experience; Understanding of Spur/Helical/Bevel/Spline geometry & Nomenclature; Understanding various materials used in Aerospace applications; Understanding of aerospace gears & housings machining environment; Knowledge of inspection tools; methods and special processing;

Ability to work in a team environment; Systems Oriented; Analytical and Logical; Conceptual

How to apply

Please apply online at www.bmtaerospace.com.

