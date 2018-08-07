BMT Aerospace looking for Tooling Engineer in Fraser

Job Title

Tooling Engineer

Company Name

BMT Aerospace

Location

Fraser

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

This position requires strong leadership and technical skills to support the production tooling requirements of the company. Recommend design improvements and identify opportunities for incorporating new technologies to support manufacturing. Drive continuous improvement activities, as well as process improvements within the Engineering group.

Responsibilities and Duties

Review processes for new tooling and analyze existing tooling for improvement

Responsible for ensuring parts, assemblies, and tools meet industry standards and customer requirements

Prepares or directs the preparation of specifications, material lists, cost estimates and proposals

Utilize root cause analysis and corrective action to reduce/eliminate non-conformances

Researching new suppliers and tooling concepts

Provide tool engineering support to production departments

Responsible for the implementation of tooling from original concept design through to production

Responsible to validate the tooling functionality

Schedule and coordinate timely preventive maintenance of tooling

Comply with company, customer and government requirements

Performs other duties, tasks and responsibilities as assigned

Qualifications and Skills

B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering or related discipline preferred. A combination of eight + years of education and relevant experience in lieu of degree. Master's degree in engineering, engineering management, industrial management or business preferred

Four + years of engineering experience with a minimum of four years of manufacturing support experience

U.S. Person per ITAR regulations to comply with export compliance and site SSA requirements. Applicants selected will be subject to a government security investigation and must meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information and be able to obtain a DoD government-granted security clearance. Individuals may also be subject to a background investigation to include but not limited to: criminal history, employment and education verification, drug testing, and creditworthiness." This clearance must be maintained during employment. Preferred applicants who hold active DoD Secret Security clearance

Additional Qualifications:

Knowledge of Heat Treatment Process such as carburize, nitriding, and thru hardening

Composite bond jig, milling fixture and assembly jig experience preferred

Tool fab liaison with outside tool suppliers and tool buy off experience required

Requires a thorough knowledge of multiple engineering applications and process improvement skills

Possess effective communication skills, both written and verbal

Has expertise in relevant technology and independently applies known principles and practices

How to apply

Please apply online at www.bmtaerospace.com.

