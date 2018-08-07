BMT Aerospace looking for Tooling Engineer in Fraser

Job Title
Tooling Engineer
Company Name
BMT Aerospace
Location
Fraser
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
This position requires strong leadership and technical skills to support the production tooling requirements of the company. Recommend design improvements and identify opportunities for incorporating new technologies to support manufacturing. Drive continuous improvement activities, as well as process improvements within the Engineering group.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Review processes for new tooling and analyze existing tooling for improvement
- Responsible for ensuring parts, assemblies, and tools meet industry standards and customer requirements
- Prepares or directs the preparation of specifications, material lists, cost estimates and proposals
- Utilize root cause analysis and corrective action to reduce/eliminate non-conformances
- Researching new suppliers and tooling concepts
- Provide tool engineering support to production departments
- Responsible for the implementation of tooling from original concept design through to production
- Responsible to validate the tooling functionality
- Schedule and coordinate timely preventive maintenance of tooling
- Comply with company, customer and government requirements
- Performs other duties, tasks and responsibilities as assigned
Qualifications and Skills
- B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering or related discipline preferred. A combination of eight + years of education and relevant experience in lieu of degree. Master's degree in engineering, engineering management, industrial management or business preferred
- Four + years of engineering experience with a minimum of four years of manufacturing support experience
- U.S. Person per ITAR regulations to comply with export compliance and site SSA requirements. Applicants selected will be subject to a government security investigation and must meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information and be able to obtain a DoD government-granted security clearance. Individuals may also be subject to a background investigation to include but not limited to: criminal history, employment and education verification, drug testing, and creditworthiness." This clearance must be maintained during employment. Preferred applicants who hold active DoD Secret Security clearance
Additional Qualifications:
- Knowledge of Heat Treatment Process such as carburize, nitriding, and thru hardening
- Composite bond jig, milling fixture and assembly jig experience preferred
- Tool fab liaison with outside tool suppliers and tool buy off experience required
- Requires a thorough knowledge of multiple engineering applications and process improvement skills
- Possess effective communication skills, both written and verbal
- Has expertise in relevant technology and independently applies known principles and practices
How to apply
Please apply online at www.bmtaerospace.com.
