BMT Aerospace searching for Program Planner/Scheduling Analyst in Fraser

Job Title

Program Planner/Scheduling Analyst

Company Name

BMT Aerospace

Location

Fraser

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Program Planner/Scheduling Analyst will take a lead role in developing, coordinating, maintaining, and assessing complex proposal and resource loaded schedules for Engineering, and Production programs.

This position will be instrumental in the evaluation of program planning products and practices and will be a key player in the remediation activities upon identification of process gaps.

Position also entails defining and standardizing company structures, policies, and procedures to facilitate efficient and accurate program status and consistent schedule integration.

Responsibilities and Duties

Assist in the coordination and analysis of integrated master schedules to meet all program objectives

Conduct weekly / monthly detailed analysis and reporting as well as assist in variance analysis activities

Monitor and evaluate schedule performance and overall schedule health metrics

Work closely with the contracts department and program managers to ensure program baselines are set in accordance with company processes/procedures and customer requirements

Ensures all data is timely and accurate in accordance with timelines and month end processing

Qualifications and Skills

In-depth working knowledge of ERP/MRP (Infor Visual is a plus)

3-5 years experience in Materials Planning or related field

Experience in a high precision low volume manufacturing environment

Excellent analytical skills with ability to focus on details

Exceptional interpersonal skills

Intermediate/advanced Microsoft Excel skills required - ability to create complex formulas (including V-lookups and pivot tables)

Excellent problem solving skills

Ability to have a clear understanding of product manufacturing and contractual requirements

How to apply

Please apply online at www.bmtaerospace.com

