BMT Aerospace searching for Program Planner/Scheduling Analyst in Fraser

Job Title
Program Planner/Scheduling Analyst
Company Name
BMT Aerospace
Location
Fraser
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
The Program Planner/Scheduling Analyst will take a lead role in developing, coordinating, maintaining, and assessing complex proposal and resource loaded schedules for Engineering, and Production programs.
This position will be instrumental in the evaluation of program planning products and practices and will be a key player in the remediation activities upon identification of process gaps.
Position also entails defining and standardizing company structures, policies, and procedures to facilitate efficient and accurate program status and consistent schedule integration.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Assist in the coordination and analysis of integrated master schedules to meet all program objectives
- Conduct weekly / monthly detailed analysis and reporting as well as assist in variance analysis activities
- Monitor and evaluate schedule performance and overall schedule health metrics
- Work closely with the contracts department and program managers to ensure program baselines are set in accordance with company processes/procedures and customer requirements
- Ensures all data is timely and accurate in accordance with timelines and month end processing
Qualifications and Skills
- In-depth working knowledge of ERP/MRP (Infor Visual is a plus)
- 3-5 years experience in Materials Planning or related field
- Experience in a high precision low volume manufacturing environment
- Excellent analytical skills with ability to focus on details
- Exceptional interpersonal skills
- Intermediate/advanced Microsoft Excel skills required - ability to create complex formulas (including V-lookups and pivot tables)
- Excellent problem solving skills
- Ability to have a clear understanding of product manufacturing and contractual requirements
How to apply
Please apply online at www.bmtaerospace.com
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.