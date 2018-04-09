Brainspring Learning Centers is looking for Tutors in Metro Detroit

Job Title

Tutor

Company Name

Brainspring Learning Centers

Location

Clarkston, Shelby, West Bloomfield, Lake Orion, Plymouth, Fenton, Chelsea

Job Type

$19-$23/Hour (Reading) $19-$26 (Math) Independent Contractor

Job Summary

Brainspring Learning Centers (brainspring.com), the leaders in Multisensory Education, are looking for motivated, dedicated, enthusiastic people who are passionate about making a difference, to tutor students of all ages and abilities.

Responsibilities and Duties

Provide quality tutoring for students of all ages and abilities in a caring, enthusiastic environment.

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor's degree required (Education related preferred)

Available to tutor after school and/or on weekends for at least 4-6 hours per week

(Reading tutors only) Able to attend all 30 hours of professional development in Brainspring's nationally accredited reading curriculum, Phonics First®. (see job portal for dates)

