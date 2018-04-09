Jobs

Brainspring Learning Centers is looking for Tutors in Metro Detroit

Job Title

Tutor

Company Name

Brainspring Learning Centers

Location

Clarkston, Shelby, West Bloomfield, Lake Orion, Plymouth, Fenton, Chelsea

Job Type

$19-$23/Hour (Reading) $19-$26 (Math) Independent Contractor

Job Summary

Brainspring Learning Centers (brainspring.com), the leaders in Multisensory Education, are looking for motivated, dedicated, enthusiastic people who are passionate about making a difference, to tutor students of all ages and abilities.

Responsibilities and Duties

Provide quality tutoring for students of all ages and abilities in a caring, enthusiastic environment.

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor's degree required (Education related preferred) 

  • Available to tutor after school and/or on weekends for at least 4-6 hours per week 
  • (Reading tutors only) Able to attend all 30 hours of professional development in Brainspring's nationally accredited reading curriculum, Phonics First®. (see job portal for dates)

