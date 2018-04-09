Brainspring Learning Centers is looking for Tutors in Metro Detroit

Job Title
Tutor
More Headlines
Company Name
Brainspring Learning Centers
Location
Clarkston, Shelby, West Bloomfield, Lake Orion, Plymouth, Fenton, Chelsea
Job Type
$19-$23/Hour (Reading) $19-$26 (Math) Independent Contractor
Job Summary
Brainspring Learning Centers (brainspring.com), the leaders in Multisensory Education, are looking for motivated, dedicated, enthusiastic people who are passionate about making a difference, to tutor students of all ages and abilities.
Responsibilities and Duties
Provide quality tutoring for students of all ages and abilities in a caring, enthusiastic environment.
Qualifications and Skills
Bachelor's degree required (Education related preferred)
- Available to tutor after school and/or on weekends for at least 4-6 hours per week
- (Reading tutors only) Able to attend all 30 hours of professional development in Brainspring's nationally accredited reading curriculum, Phonics First®. (see job portal for dates)
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.