Breakfast Server wanted at O'Malley's Pub at Crowne Plaza in Auburn Hills

Job Title

Breakfast Server

Location

O'Malley's Pub- Crowne Plaza Auburn Hills, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time, Hourly

Job Summary

Apply now to become a part of a fun and exciting team! Full time positions are open, which make you eligible for great benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401K, hotel discounts and more!).

This position is responsible for preparing and serving food and beverages to guests in a friendly, courteous, and professional manner. Adheres to all health regulations and local liquor laws. Ensures exceptional guest service and creates an inviting atmosphere. Follows B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group and brand standards of quality to ensure guest satisfaction.

Responsibilities and Duties

Guest Service: Anticipates and responds to guests in a friendly, positive and timely manner. Provides the highest quality service and establishes appropriate rapport with all guests. Understands and follows B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group guest service recovery program, and suggests ideas and responds to feedback to maximize guest satisfaction scores.

Serving Duties: Listens attentively, takes orders accurately, and uses proper serving techniques. Knowledgeable about specials and promotions and actively up-sells menu items to maximize revenue potential. Adheres to all health regulations and local liquor laws. Follows all B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group cash handling/POS procedures.

Side Work: Completes all required side work including but not limited to: cleaning restaurant, server stations, coffee stations, and coolers; vacuuming, trash removal, and stocking of supplies.

Helps control expenses: Follows B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group procedures when handling cash and processing financial transactions. Responsible for proper use of all equipment and adheres to cost controls to reduce expenses and waste.

Works Safely: Dispenses/serves food and beverages and maintains a clean and safe work area in accordance with B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group, local, state, and federal regulations. Follows all B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group procedures for guest/associate incidents. Knowledgeable of hotel emergency procedures.

Self/Workload Management: Produces required volume of work by planning, organizing and prioritizing work duties. Adheres to B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group attendance policy, grooming/appearance standards, general work rules and department procedures. Attends all required department and hotel meetings.

Works collaboratively with all others: Takes room service orders, assists bartender, and works as a team player to ensure all guest needs are met. Works as a team player in meeting guest needs, and actively contributes to the efforts of other departments when necessary. Completes all assigned duties within or outside the normal scope of responsibilities.

Qualifications and Skills

Education: High school diploma/GED or equivalent experience required.

Experience/Knowledge/Skills/Abilities: TIPS or CARE beverage service certification desired, or the ability to obtain certification is required. Must have one or more years of previous guest service experience. Must have demonstrated exemplary customer service, attention to detail, and ability to perform job duties in a repetitious and fast paced environment. Must have the ability to speak, understand, and write English in order to meet guest's needs.

Physical: Ability to lift, push and pull up to 50 pounds on a regular basis throughout shift. Requires ability to complete physically demanding responsibilities such as walking, standing, carrying, and lifting continuously throughout the shift.

PREFERRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Experience/Knowledge/Skills/Abilities: Prefer one or more years of previous serving experience in a fast-paced restaurant environment.

Must be available to work weekends and holidays.

EEO AA M/F/Vet/Disabled

