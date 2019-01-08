Jobs

Cambridge East Nursing Center looking for a Resident Care Specialist

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich - Job Title

Resident Care Specialist/CENA

Location

31155 Dequidre, Madison Heights

Company Name

Cambridge East Nursing Center

Job Type

Full Time/ Part Time/ Hourly

Job Summary

Looking for Full Time/ Part Time afternoon shift staff

Qualifications and Skills

Must have a State of Michigan Certification

How to apply

Indeed or Cambridge East Health Care 31155 Dequindre, Madison Heights. 

Open interviews Tuesday-Thursday 10 am - 2 pm daily.

