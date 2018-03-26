Carbide Technologies seeks cutoff operators

Job Title
Cutoff operator
Location
Fraser
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Carbide Technologies Inc. seeks 2-3 individuals to run band and table saws cutting carbide rod and ingots.
- Full time, day shift 6 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Mon. - Thur.
- Paid holidays, vacations, insurance and 401k.
- Performance evaluations / wage increases 3x in first year. Job starts at $12.00hr.
- Those with prior traditional machining experience could start higher.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Some overtime and good attendance required.
- Ability to lift 50+ lbs.
- Ability to stand for long periods.
Qualifications and Skills
Knowledge of micrometers and/or calipers is a helpful but not required.
How to apply
Email resume to klaforest@carbidetechnologies.com.
