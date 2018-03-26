Carbide Technologies seeks cutoff operators

Job Title

Cutoff operator

Location

Fraser

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Carbide Technologies Inc. seeks 2-3 individuals to run band and table saws cutting carbide rod and ingots.

Full time, day shift 6 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Mon. - Thur.

Paid holidays, vacations, insurance and 401k.

Performance evaluations / wage increases 3x in first year. Job starts at $12.00hr.

Those with prior traditional machining experience could start higher.

Responsibilities and Duties

Some overtime and good attendance required.

Ability to lift 50+ lbs.

Ability to stand for long periods.

Qualifications and Skills

Knowledge of micrometers and/or calipers is a helpful but not required.

How to apply

Email resume to klaforest@carbidetechnologies.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.