Carbide Technologies seeks cutoff operators

Job Title

Cutoff operator

Location

Fraser

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Carbide Technologies Inc. seeks 2-3 individuals to run band and table saws cutting carbide rod and ingots.

  • Full time, day shift 6 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Mon. - Thur.
  • Paid holidays, vacations, insurance and 401k.
  • Performance evaluations / wage increases 3x in first year. Job starts at $12.00hr.
  • Those with prior traditional machining experience could start higher.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Some overtime and good attendance required.
  • Ability to lift 50+ lbs. 
  • Ability to stand for long periods. 

Qualifications and Skills

Knowledge of micrometers and/or calipers is a helpful but not required. 

How to apply

Email resume to klaforest@carbidetechnologies.com.

