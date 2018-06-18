Caregivers needed at CareOne Senior Care in Novi

Job Title

CNA/HHA/Caregiver

Company Name

CareOne Senior Care

Location

Novi

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

Starting at $10-12/hour, must be available for 20 hours per week, and every other weekend.

Must have valid Driver's License and clean driving record.

CareOne Senior Care is committed to helping our seniors, the disabled and those recovering from accidents or surgery. We take pride in our caregivers, so we provide many benefits, like flexible scheduling, competitive and holiday pay. We also have training and continuing education credits available. Referral bonuses are also available for each employee!

In-home care is focused on helping seniors remain safe, independent and happy in the comfort of their own homes. We are seeking compassionate and dedicated employees to join our team!

Our goal is to foster employee retention, loyalty, achievement and growth through outstanding support, competitive compensation, on-going training and advancement opportunities. The caregiver role is challenging, yet extremely fulfilling, and we acknowledge that at every step during your career with us.

We are currently seeking experienced HHA's and CNA's for our clients in Oakland, Washtenaw, Macomb, and Wayne counties. Committed individuals that are loving, caring, patient and dependable will be successful at CareOne Senior Care!

Responsibilities and Duties

As a caregiver for CareOne Senior Care, your responsibilities will include:

Caring Companionship and Conversation.

Incidental Transportation.

Errands and Shopping.

Light housekeeping.

Meal preparation.

Medication Reminders.

Dementia and Alzheimer's Care.

ALS and Parkinson's Care.

Bathing and personal care.

Hoyer lift and gait belt transfers.

Qualifications and Skills

Requirements to be a successful candidate:

Compassion, dependability and patience.

Be friendly and love the elderly.

Must pass a complete criminal background check, DMV Record Check.

Need to have reliable transportation.

Valid Driver's License, Vehicle Insurance and Registration.

Current TB Test (can be done after interview).

Willingness and ability to learn new skills.

How to apply

Apply on our website: www.careoneseniorcare.com under the Caregiver tab, click on Apply Now or send your resume to sandra@careoneseniorcare.com

