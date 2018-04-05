Case Manager wanted at Community Network Services in Waterford

Job Title

Case Manager

Company Name

Community Network Services (CNS)

Location

Waterford Township, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Competency in providing case management services and support to consumers in the following areas:

Consumer Empowerment/Self Advocacy

Communication

Assessments

Community and Service Networking

Facilitation of Services

Community Living Skills and Support

Education

Training and Self Development

Advocacy

Vocational and Career Support

Crisis Intervention

Organizational Participation

Documentation

Medication Support and Management

Position Qualifications:

Bachelors or Master Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Counseling or Human service field.

At least 5 years of paid Human services field experience required for the Bachelors level applicants.

State licensure required; LLBSW, LBSW, LLMSW, LMSW, LLP, LLPC

Valid State of Michigan Driver's License

Transportation or automobile accessibility with current auto insurance

How to apply

Please apply by visiting our website: www.cnsmi.org/careers

