Jobs

Case Manager wanted at Community Network Services in Waterford

Job Title

Case Manager

More Headlines

Company Name

Community Network Services (CNS)

Location

Waterford Township, Mich. 

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Competency in providing case management services and support to consumers in the following areas:

  • Consumer Empowerment/Self Advocacy
  • Communication
  • Assessments
  • Community and Service Networking
  • Facilitation of Services
  • Community Living Skills and Support
  • Education
  • Training and Self Development
  • Advocacy
  • Vocational and Career Support
  • Crisis Intervention
  • Organizational Participation
  • Documentation
  • Medication Support and Management

Position Qualifications: 

  • Bachelors or Master Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Counseling or Human service field. 
  • At least 5 years of paid Human services field experience required for the Bachelors level applicants. 
  • State licensure required; LLBSW, LBSW, LLMSW, LMSW, LLP, LLPC 
  • Valid State of Michigan Driver's License 
  • Transportation or automobile accessibility with current auto insurance

How to apply

Please apply by visiting our website: www.cnsmi.org/careers

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.