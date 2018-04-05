Case Manager wanted at Community Network Services in Waterford

Job Title
Case Manager
Company Name
Community Network Services (CNS)
Location
Waterford Township, Mich.
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Competency in providing case management services and support to consumers in the following areas:
- Consumer Empowerment/Self Advocacy
- Communication
- Assessments
- Community and Service Networking
- Facilitation of Services
- Community Living Skills and Support
- Education
- Training and Self Development
- Advocacy
- Vocational and Career Support
- Crisis Intervention
- Organizational Participation
- Documentation
- Medication Support and Management
Position Qualifications:
- Bachelors or Master Degree in Social Work, Psychology, Counseling or Human service field.
- At least 5 years of paid Human services field experience required for the Bachelors level applicants.
- State licensure required; LLBSW, LBSW, LLMSW, LMSW, LLP, LLPC
- Valid State of Michigan Driver's License
- Transportation or automobile accessibility with current auto insurance
How to apply
Please apply by visiting our website: www.cnsmi.org/careers
