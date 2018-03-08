Jobs

Cashier/merchandise rep wanted at Wolverine Harley-Davidson in Clinton Township

Job Title

Cashier/Merchandise representative

Location

Wolverine Harley-Davidson -- 44660 N Gratiot Avenue, Clinton Township

Job Type

Hourly part time

Job Summary

Effectively process purchases through computer system and navigate Loyalty rewards program. 

Responsibilities and Duties

Receive credit, cash, gift card and loyalty rewards payments accurately and quickly.

Qualifications and Skills

Computer literate , friendly, reliable.

How to apply

In person

