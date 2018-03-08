Cashier/merchandise rep wanted at Wolverine Harley-Davidson in Clinton Township

Job Title
Cashier/Merchandise representative
Location
Wolverine Harley-Davidson -- 44660 N Gratiot Avenue, Clinton Township
Job Type
Hourly part time
Job Summary
Effectively process purchases through computer system and navigate Loyalty rewards program.
Responsibilities and Duties
Receive credit, cash, gift card and loyalty rewards payments accurately and quickly.
Qualifications and Skills
Computer literate , friendly, reliable.
How to apply
In person
