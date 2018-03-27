Catering Delivery Driver/Lead Server needed in Detroit

Job Title

Catering Delivery Driver/Lead Server

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Part-Time/must have a flexible schedule

Job Summary

The Catering Delivery Driver/Lead Event Server is responsible for the establishment of, and the smooth, efficient, ongoing service of catered events focusing on Edibles Rex Mission Statement, Quality and Service Standards. S/He is responsible for professional, timely delivery and set up of catered events. This person will also serve or bartend at staffed functions. The Catering Delivery Driver/Lead Server, will assist with planning, preparing, and the execution of catered events with a goal of ensuring that guests have a favorable event experience. S/He must love to work with the public, enjoy serving others, and deliver first-class customer service and operational excellence.

Responsibilities and Duties

Meet with the Catering Director and Catering Chef weekly to review and discuss events

Personally introduce yourself and team to client of each event

Delivery/set up and take down off-premises catered events in a timely and professional manner

Prepare all equipment, utensils, and tableware needed for each event efficiently

Demonstrate and have an eye for style and neatness, and an ear for client needs

Hands on and team orientated to keep events on schedule

Responsible for the work flow, schedules and client communication throughout event

Take on any special project and perform all job duties in a responsible and safe manner

Qualifications and Skills

Able to work a flexible schedule and enjoys team work and helping clients

Able to delegate and develop team approach among team members

Responsible for the correct room set ups and food and beverage service as written on the event order

Thrive in a busy, organized environment, and put our clients and their guests first

Can clearly communicate with guests, along with having excellent listening skills

Seamless communication- internal & external, in-person, virtual, timely and accurate

Making it work, with a positive attitude, a 'yes' orientation, and quick on your feet decisions-making skills

Problem-solving skills

Confidently and safely drive a delivery truck or van

High school diploma or GED

How to apply

Please submit your cover letter and resume to erexhr@ediblesrex.com

