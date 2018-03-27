Catering Delivery Driver/Lead Server needed in Detroit

Job Title
Catering Delivery Driver/Lead Server
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Part-Time/must have a flexible schedule
Job Summary
The Catering Delivery Driver/Lead Event Server is responsible for the establishment of, and the smooth, efficient, ongoing service of catered events focusing on Edibles Rex Mission Statement, Quality and Service Standards. S/He is responsible for professional, timely delivery and set up of catered events. This person will also serve or bartend at staffed functions. The Catering Delivery Driver/Lead Server, will assist with planning, preparing, and the execution of catered events with a goal of ensuring that guests have a favorable event experience. S/He must love to work with the public, enjoy serving others, and deliver first-class customer service and operational excellence.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Meet with the Catering Director and Catering Chef weekly to review and discuss events
- Personally introduce yourself and team to client of each event
- Delivery/set up and take down off-premises catered events in a timely and professional manner
- Prepare all equipment, utensils, and tableware needed for each event efficiently
- Demonstrate and have an eye for style and neatness, and an ear for client needs
- Hands on and team orientated to keep events on schedule
- Responsible for the work flow, schedules and client communication throughout event
- Take on any special project and perform all job duties in a responsible and safe manner
Qualifications and Skills
- Able to work a flexible schedule and enjoys team work and helping clients
- Able to delegate and develop team approach among team members
- Responsible for the correct room set ups and food and beverage service as written on the event order
- Thrive in a busy, organized environment, and put our clients and their guests first
- Can clearly communicate with guests, along with having excellent listening skills
- Seamless communication- internal & external, in-person, virtual, timely and accurate
- Making it work, with a positive attitude, a 'yes' orientation, and quick on your feet decisions-making skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Confidently and safely drive a delivery truck or van
- High school diploma or GED
How to apply
Please submit your cover letter and resume to erexhr@ediblesrex.com
