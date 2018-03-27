Jobs

Catering Delivery Driver/Lead Server needed in Detroit

Job Title

Catering Delivery Driver/Lead Server

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Part-Time/must have a flexible schedule

Job Summary

The Catering Delivery Driver/Lead Event Server is responsible for the establishment of, and the smooth, efficient, ongoing service of catered events focusing on Edibles Rex Mission Statement, Quality and Service Standards. S/He is responsible for professional, timely delivery and set up of catered events. This person will also serve or bartend at staffed functions. The Catering Delivery Driver/Lead Server, will assist with planning, preparing, and the execution of catered events with a goal of ensuring that guests have a favorable event experience. S/He must love to work with the public, enjoy serving others, and deliver first-class customer service and operational excellence. 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Meet with the Catering Director and Catering Chef weekly to review and discuss events
  • Personally introduce yourself and team to client of each event
  • Delivery/set up and take down off-premises catered events in a timely and professional manner
  • Prepare all equipment, utensils, and tableware needed for each event efficiently
  • Demonstrate and have an eye for style and neatness, and an ear for client needs
  • Hands on and team orientated to keep events on schedule
  • Responsible for the work flow, schedules and client communication throughout event
  • Take on any special project and perform all job duties in a responsible and safe manner 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Able to work a flexible schedule and enjoys team work and helping clients
  • Able to delegate and develop team approach among team members
  • Responsible for the correct room set ups and food and beverage service as written on the event order
  • Thrive in a busy, organized environment, and put our clients and their guests first
  • Can clearly communicate with guests, along with having excellent listening skills
  • Seamless communication- internal & external, in-person, virtual, timely and accurate
  • Making it work, with a positive attitude, a 'yes' orientation, and quick on your feet decisions-making skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Confidently and safely drive a delivery truck or van
  • High school diploma or GED 

How to apply

Please submit your cover letter and resume to erexhr@ediblesrex.com

