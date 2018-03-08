CDL Local and Regional Truck Driver wanted

Job Title

CDL Local and Regional Driver

Location

Romulus

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Full-time local or regional driver needed for dedicated routes throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Louisiana, Nebraska, and Texas.

Drivers can make up to $ 80,000 a year with safety bonus, weekly pay and hot loads for regional.

Local drivers can make up to $ 65,000 a year with safety bonus, weekly pay and hot loads.

Responsibilities and Duties

Local drivers are home daily

Regional drivers home every other day and all drivers home most weekends!

This is all no-touch freight and no forced dispatch!

Qualifications and Skills

Must be over the age of 23 & valid CLD A license and current med card.

Have 1 year verifiable tractor trailer experience.

Must be able to drive automatic, 10 speed or 13 speed as our fleet is combination of new vehicles (2017 & 2018 Kenworths)

How to apply

Call SA Express at 313-436-4856, hit option 3 for safety & recruiting, ask for Tracy

Or apply in person at:

28233 Ecorse Road between Inkster and Middlebelt Roads

Or you can submit a resume to info@saexpressinc.com, attention Tracy

