CDL Local and Regional Truck Driver wanted

Job Title
CDL Local and Regional Driver
Location
Romulus
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Full-time local or regional driver needed for dedicated routes throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Louisiana, Nebraska, and Texas.
Drivers can make up to $ 80,000 a year with safety bonus, weekly pay and hot loads for regional.
Local drivers can make up to $ 65,000 a year with safety bonus, weekly pay and hot loads.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Local drivers are home daily
- Regional drivers home every other day and all drivers home most weekends!
- This is all no-touch freight and no forced dispatch!
Qualifications and Skills
- Must be over the age of 23 & valid CLD A license and current med card.
- Have 1 year verifiable tractor trailer experience.
- Must be able to drive automatic, 10 speed or 13 speed as our fleet is combination of new vehicles (2017 & 2018 Kenworths)
How to apply
Call SA Express at 313-436-4856, hit option 3 for safety & recruiting, ask for Tracy
Or apply in person at:
28233 Ecorse Road between Inkster and Middlebelt Roads
Or you can submit a resume to info@saexpressinc.com, attention Tracy
