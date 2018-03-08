Jobs

CDL Local and Regional Truck Driver wanted

Headline Goes Here

Job Title 

CDL Local and Regional Driver

More Headlines

Location

Romulus

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Full-time local or regional driver needed for dedicated routes throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Louisiana, Nebraska, and Texas. 

Drivers can make up to $ 80,000 a year with safety bonus, weekly pay and hot loads for regional.

Local drivers can make up to $ 65,000 a year with safety bonus, weekly pay and hot loads. 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Local drivers are home daily 
  • Regional drivers home every other day and all drivers home most weekends! 
  • This is all no-touch freight and no forced dispatch! 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Must be over the age of 23 & valid CLD A license and current med card. 
  • Have 1 year verifiable tractor trailer experience. 
  • Must be able to drive automatic, 10 speed or 13 speed as our fleet is combination of new vehicles (2017 & 2018 Kenworths) 

How to apply

Call SA Express at 313-436-4856, hit option 3 for safety & recruiting, ask for Tracy 

Or apply in person at:

28233 Ecorse Road between Inkster and Middlebelt  Roads

Or you can submit a resume to info@saexpressinc.com, attention Tracy

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.