Cedar Point looking to fill 5,000 positions for 2018 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio. - Cedar Point is looking for "Thrillmakers" to join its 2018 team.

The Ohio amusement park is looking to fill 5,000 open positions as it prepares to open on May 5.

Increased wages for summer positions and internships range from $9.25 - $12.50 per hour in a multitude of departments, including ride operations, food & beverage, guest services, accommodations, games, merchandise, maintenance, office & clerical, parking, security and so much more.

Interested? Here's what you need to know:

Potential team members are invited to attend two upcoming job fairs at Castaway Bay, located at 2001 Cleveland Road in Sandusky. The first will be Thursday, March 22 from 4 – 7 p.m. and the second on Sunday, April 8 from 2 – 5 p.m. Hiring managers from all departments will be on hand to answer questions, conduct interviews and extend job offers.

In addition to progressive and inclusive grooming standards, upgraded associate break areas and new dining options, Cedar Point offers flexible schedules and benefits such as:

• Free access to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark all summer

• Free tickets for family and friends to use throughout the summer

• Free access to additional Cedar Fair parks across the country

• Discounts on merchandise and food

• Bus trips to regional destinations like Kings Island, Chicago and Niagara Falls

• Exclusive ride nights – a chance to experience the park’s biggest rides after hours

• Themed parties and events all summer

• Updated on-site housing for those who qualify

Candidates are invited to first apply online at cedarpoint.com/jobs and then attend one of the local job fairs.

