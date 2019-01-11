Cedar Point seeking employees for 2019 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio - Cedar Point is seeking employees for the 2019 season.

Workers are needed across the park in all areas, including food and beverage, rides, games and guest services. While the jobs are seasonal, some jobs have the potential to become year-round employment.

Workers receive free access to the park and Cedar Point Shores water park and complimentary Cedar Point tickets for their family and friends. Onsite housing is available for employees 18 or older.

Most of the seasonal jobs pay $9.25-$12.50 an hour.

Search for all available jobs here.

