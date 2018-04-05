Jobs

Central Transport is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers (home daily)

Job Title

Home Daily Truck Driver

More Headlines

Company Name

Central Transport

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Central Transport is looking for Class A CDL Drivers to fill our openings for Home Daily, Paid Weekly driving positions in Detroit, Pontiac, & Toledo.

Responsibilities and Duties

Local Pick-Up and Delivery Drivers (Day Shift): Local Pick Up & Delivery routes consist of picking up and delivering freight at multiple stops throughout the day and providing excellent customer service to our customers. This position is a combination of driving and dock work. 

Local Line Haul Drivers (Night Shift): Dedicated Home Daily routes hauling freight to terminals in our network . This position is a combination of driving and dock work.

Qualifications and Skills

  • Class A Commercial Driver's License 
  • Hazmat and Tanker (or willingness to obtain) 
  • Must be 21 Years Old 
  • 3-6 months previous tractor trailer driving experience. 
  • Must be proficient in driving a manual transmission in a tractor trailer. 
  • Acceptable Motor Vehicle Record. 
  • Meet or exceed the medical standards of the U.S. Department of Transportation 

How to apply

Give us a call at 800-331-1176 or in person. 
Detroit: 7701 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit, MI 48209 
Pontiac: 537 Bradford St., Pontiac, MI 48341 
Toledo: 30520 Tracy Rd., Walbridge, OH 43465

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.