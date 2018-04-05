Central Transport is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers (home daily)

Job Title

Home Daily Truck Driver

Company Name

Central Transport

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Central Transport is looking for Class A CDL Drivers to fill our openings for Home Daily, Paid Weekly driving positions in Detroit, Pontiac, & Toledo.

Responsibilities and Duties

Local Pick-Up and Delivery Drivers (Day Shift): Local Pick Up & Delivery routes consist of picking up and delivering freight at multiple stops throughout the day and providing excellent customer service to our customers. This position is a combination of driving and dock work.

Local Line Haul Drivers (Night Shift): Dedicated Home Daily routes hauling freight to terminals in our network . This position is a combination of driving and dock work.

Qualifications and Skills

Class A Commercial Driver's License

Hazmat and Tanker (or willingness to obtain)

Must be 21 Years Old

3-6 months previous tractor trailer driving experience.

Must be proficient in driving a manual transmission in a tractor trailer.

Acceptable Motor Vehicle Record.

Meet or exceed the medical standards of the U.S. Department of Transportation

How to apply

Give us a call at 800-331-1176 or in person.

Detroit: 7701 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit, MI 48209

Pontiac: 537 Bradford St., Pontiac, MI 48341

Toledo: 30520 Tracy Rd., Walbridge, OH 43465

