Central Transport is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers (home daily)

Job Title
Home Daily Truck Driver
Company Name
Central Transport
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Central Transport is looking for Class A CDL Drivers to fill our openings for Home Daily, Paid Weekly driving positions in Detroit, Pontiac, & Toledo.
Responsibilities and Duties
Local Pick-Up and Delivery Drivers (Day Shift): Local Pick Up & Delivery routes consist of picking up and delivering freight at multiple stops throughout the day and providing excellent customer service to our customers. This position is a combination of driving and dock work.
Local Line Haul Drivers (Night Shift): Dedicated Home Daily routes hauling freight to terminals in our network . This position is a combination of driving and dock work.
Qualifications and Skills
- Class A Commercial Driver's License
- Hazmat and Tanker (or willingness to obtain)
- Must be 21 Years Old
- 3-6 months previous tractor trailer driving experience.
- Must be proficient in driving a manual transmission in a tractor trailer.
- Acceptable Motor Vehicle Record.
- Meet or exceed the medical standards of the U.S. Department of Transportation
How to apply
Give us a call at 800-331-1176 or in person.
Detroit: 7701 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit, MI 48209
Pontiac: 537 Bradford St., Pontiac, MI 48341
Toledo: 30520 Tracy Rd., Walbridge, OH 43465
