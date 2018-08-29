Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers in Detroit

Job Title

Home Daily CDL A Truck Driver

Company Name

Central Transport

Location

Detroit, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Central Transport is an industry leading Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) transportation carrier. We are one of the nation's largest LTL carriers and have experienced significant growth over the last several years. As we continue to expand our network we are seeking quality CDL A drivers to fill home daily openings at our Detroit, MI Terminal.

Responsibilities and Duties

Local Line Haul Drivers (Night Shift): Dedicated home daily routes hauling freight to terminals in our network. This position is a combination of driving and dock work.

Local Pick Up and Delivery Drivers (Day Shift): Local pick up & delivery routes consist of picking up and delivering freight at multiple stops throughout the day and providing excellent customer service to our customers. This position is a combination of driving and dock work.

Qualifications and Skills

Class A commercial driver's license

Hazmat and tanker (or willingness to obtain)

Must be at least 21 years old

3-6 months previous tractor trailer driving experience

Must be proficient in driving a manual transmission in a tractor trailer

Acceptable motor vehicle record

Meet or exceed the medical standards of the U.S. Department of Transportation

How to apply

Apply in person at 7701 W. Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48209.

If you have any questions, give us a call at (586)-939-7000, Ext. 480130

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.