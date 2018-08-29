Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers in Detroit

Job Title
Home Daily CDL A Truck Driver
Company Name
Central Transport
Location
Detroit, MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Central Transport is an industry leading Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) transportation carrier. We are one of the nation's largest LTL carriers and have experienced significant growth over the last several years. As we continue to expand our network we are seeking quality CDL A drivers to fill home daily openings at our Detroit, MI Terminal.
Responsibilities and Duties
Local Line Haul Drivers (Night Shift): Dedicated home daily routes hauling freight to terminals in our network. This position is a combination of driving and dock work.
Local Pick Up and Delivery Drivers (Day Shift): Local pick up & delivery routes consist of picking up and delivering freight at multiple stops throughout the day and providing excellent customer service to our customers. This position is a combination of driving and dock work.
Qualifications and Skills
- Class A commercial driver's license
- Hazmat and tanker (or willingness to obtain)
- Must be at least 21 years old
- 3-6 months previous tractor trailer driving experience
- Must be proficient in driving a manual transmission in a tractor trailer
- Acceptable motor vehicle record
- Meet or exceed the medical standards of the U.S. Department of Transportation
How to apply
Apply in person at 7701 W. Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48209.
If you have any questions, give us a call at (586)-939-7000, Ext. 480130
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.