Centria Healthcare looking for LPN/RN

Job Title

LPN/RN

Company Name

Centria Healthcare

Location

Varies

Job Type

Full Time, Part Time, On-call, Rotating

Job Summary

Centria Healthcare is always looking to hire caring, professional and dedicated RNs and LPNs. A healthy work life balance is considered in the structure of our organization. We want our clients and staff healthy and happy. We love what we do and have a high expectation of service. We are growing tremendously and are looking forward to adding great individuals to our team. We understand that our employees are our greatest asset.

Responsibilities and Duties

Perform duties outlined in patient's plan of care

TBI + SCI rehabilitation

Pediatrics

Ventilator and Tracheotomy care

Gastrostomy tube care

Dispensing medications

Observe client's physical, mental and emotional conditions

Report any changes

Document observed changes

Qualifications and Skills

Current state license as an RN or LPN

Valid driver's license and reliable transportation

Current negative TB skin test or negative chest X-ray

Current flu vaccine

CPR certified

How to apply

Visit: www.centrihealthcare.com

