Centria Healthcare looking for LPN/RN

Job Title
LPN/RN
Company Name
Centria Healthcare
Location
Varies
Job Type
Full Time, Part Time, On-call, Rotating
Job Summary
Centria Healthcare is always looking to hire caring, professional and dedicated RNs and LPNs. A healthy work life balance is considered in the structure of our organization. We want our clients and staff healthy and happy. We love what we do and have a high expectation of service. We are growing tremendously and are looking forward to adding great individuals to our team. We understand that our employees are our greatest asset.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Perform duties outlined in patient's plan of care
- TBI + SCI rehabilitation
- Pediatrics
- Ventilator and Tracheotomy care
- Gastrostomy tube care
- Dispensing medications
- Observe client's physical, mental and emotional conditions
- Report any changes
- Document observed changes
Qualifications and Skills
- Current state license as an RN or LPN
- Valid driver's license and reliable transportation
- Current negative TB skin test or negative chest X-ray
- Current flu vaccine
- CPR certified
How to apply
Visit: www.centrihealthcare.com
