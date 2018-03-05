Jobs

Certifed Orthotist wanted in Metro Detroit

Certified Orthotist

Salaried, full time

Certified Orthotist sees patients in a clinic setting and determines the needs of the patient by examination, measurement, and observation.

  • Determines the orthotic needs of the patient by integrating the information obtained from history, examination, measurement and observation. 
  • Develops a treatment protocol for the patient by reviewing patient data in order to determine an orthotic device recommendation and plan; applying a properly fitting orthotic device by utilizing accepted orthotic techniques to achieve optimum outcomes. 
  • Maintains safe and clean working environment by complying with procedures, rules, and regulations. 
  • Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies. 
  • Assists in developing orthotic assistants and technicians by providing information; educating on state-of-the-art practices. 
  • Maintains all protected healthcare information (PHI) following HIPAA patient privacy rules appropriate to position by following internal controls. 
  • Contributes to team effort by complying with applicable policies and procedures; accomplishing related results as needed. 

  • Orthotic experience a must
  • Interpersonal skills/compassion 
  • Ability to read, interpret, and analyze technical journals 
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal 

Educational Requirements: 

  • High School Diploma or General Education Degree (GED) 
  • Completion of residency program 
  • Or an equivalent combination of education and experience with certification (ABC or BOC) 

