Certifed Orthotist wanted in Metro Detroit

Job Title

Certified Orthotist

Hourly Rate

Salaried, full time

Job Summary

Certified Orthotist sees patients in a clinic setting and determines the needs of the patient by examination, measurement, and observation.

Responsibilities and Duties

Determines the orthotic needs of the patient by integrating the information obtained from history, examination, measurement and observation.

Develops a treatment protocol for the patient by reviewing patient data in order to determine an orthotic device recommendation and plan; applying a properly fitting orthotic device by utilizing accepted orthotic techniques to achieve optimum outcomes.

Maintains safe and clean working environment by complying with procedures, rules, and regulations.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.

Assists in developing orthotic assistants and technicians by providing information; educating on state-of-the-art practices.

Maintains all protected healthcare information (PHI) following HIPAA patient privacy rules appropriate to position by following internal controls.

Contributes to team effort by complying with applicable policies and procedures; accomplishing related results as needed.

Qualifications and Skills

Orthotic experience a must

Interpersonal skills/compassion

Ability to read, interpret, and analyze technical journals

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Educational Requirements:

High School Diploma or General Education Degree (GED)

Completion of residency program

Or an equivalent combination of education and experience with certification (ABC or BOC)

