Certifed Orthotist wanted in Metro Detroit

Certified Orthotist
Salaried, full time
Job Summary
Certified Orthotist sees patients in a clinic setting and determines the needs of the patient by examination, measurement, and observation.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Determines the orthotic needs of the patient by integrating the information obtained from history, examination, measurement and observation.
- Develops a treatment protocol for the patient by reviewing patient data in order to determine an orthotic device recommendation and plan; applying a properly fitting orthotic device by utilizing accepted orthotic techniques to achieve optimum outcomes.
- Maintains safe and clean working environment by complying with procedures, rules, and regulations.
- Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.
- Assists in developing orthotic assistants and technicians by providing information; educating on state-of-the-art practices.
- Maintains all protected healthcare information (PHI) following HIPAA patient privacy rules appropriate to position by following internal controls.
- Contributes to team effort by complying with applicable policies and procedures; accomplishing related results as needed.
Qualifications and Skills
- Orthotic experience a must
- Interpersonal skills/compassion
- Ability to read, interpret, and analyze technical journals
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
Educational Requirements:
- High School Diploma or General Education Degree (GED)
- Completion of residency program
- Or an equivalent combination of education and experience with certification (ABC or BOC)
