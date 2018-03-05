Certifed Pedortotist wanted in Metro Detroit

Job Title

Certifed Pedortotist (C-PED)

Hourly Rate

Salaried, full time

Job Summary

Works with Certified Orthotist to determine patient needs and fit patients with proper orthotic devices.

Responsibilities and Duties

Determines the orthotic needs of the patient in conjunction with the Orthotist.

Educates patient by informing the patient of the various procedures being performed.

Develops treatment protocol for the patient in conjunction with the Orthotist to determine an orthotic device recommendation and plan; applying a properly fitting orthotic device.

Develops and maintains working knowledge of insurance guidelines and billing procedures.

Interprets patient data and model in continued care to ensure proper fit and function of the orthotic device.

Qualifications and Skills

Compassion for people and having a passion to work with people.

Excellent communication skills, verbal and written.

Ability to function in a fast past environment.

Ability to multi-task.

Excellent people skills, working with people from all walks of life.

Great organizational skills.

Experience in a medical office preferred.

Educational Requirements

High School diploma or equivalent

Completion of residency program; or an equivalent combination of education and experience with certification (ABC).

3 years of experience required.

