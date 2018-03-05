Jobs

Certifed Pedortotist wanted in Metro Detroit

Job Title

Certifed Pedortotist (C-PED)

Hourly Rate

Salaried, full time

Job Summary

Works with Certified Orthotist to determine patient needs and fit patients with proper orthotic devices.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Determines the orthotic needs of the patient in conjunction with the Orthotist. 
  • Educates patient by informing the patient of the various procedures being performed. 
  • Develops treatment protocol for the patient in conjunction with the Orthotist to determine an orthotic device recommendation and plan; applying a properly fitting orthotic device. 
  • Develops and maintains working knowledge of insurance guidelines and billing procedures. 
  • Interprets patient data and model in continued care to ensure proper fit and function of the orthotic device. 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Compassion for people and having a passion to work with people. 
  • Excellent communication skills, verbal and written. 
  • Ability to function in a fast past environment. 
  • Ability to multi-task. 
  • Excellent people skills, working with people from all walks of life. 
  • Great organizational skills. 
  • Experience in a medical office preferred. 

Educational Requirements

  • High School diploma or equivalent 
  • Completion of residency program; or an equivalent combination of education and experience with certification (ABC). 
  • 3 years of experience required. 

