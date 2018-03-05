Certifed Pedortotist wanted in Metro Detroit

Job Title
Certifed Pedortotist (C-PED)
Hourly Rate
Salaried, full time
Job Summary
Works with Certified Orthotist to determine patient needs and fit patients with proper orthotic devices.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Determines the orthotic needs of the patient in conjunction with the Orthotist.
- Educates patient by informing the patient of the various procedures being performed.
- Develops treatment protocol for the patient in conjunction with the Orthotist to determine an orthotic device recommendation and plan; applying a properly fitting orthotic device.
- Develops and maintains working knowledge of insurance guidelines and billing procedures.
- Interprets patient data and model in continued care to ensure proper fit and function of the orthotic device.
Qualifications and Skills
- Compassion for people and having a passion to work with people.
- Excellent communication skills, verbal and written.
- Ability to function in a fast past environment.
- Ability to multi-task.
- Excellent people skills, working with people from all walks of life.
- Great organizational skills.
- Experience in a medical office preferred.
Educational Requirements
- High School diploma or equivalent
- Completion of residency program; or an equivalent combination of education and experience with certification (ABC).
- 3 years of experience required.
