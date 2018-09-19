Cesar Chavez Academy in Detroit hiring special education teacher

Job Title

Special Education Teacher

Company Name

Cesar Chavez Academy

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Under the direction of the Building Principal and Director of Special Education, the Licensed Special Education Teacher develops and provides specialized instruction to meet the unique needs of students with disabilities; Evaluates and assesses student progress against instructional objectives; follows State mandated due process procedures and functions as IEP Manager to assigned students.

Responsibilities and Duties

Provides research-based specialized instruction to address the instructional goals and objectives contained within each student's IEP.

Assesses student progress and determines the need for additional reinforcement or adjustments to instructional techniques.

Employs various teaching techniques, methods and principles of learning to enable students to meet their IEP goals.

Develops and implements annual Individualized Educational Program (IEP) plans for students to include: present levels of educational performance, special education needs, instructional goals and objectives, and the special education and related services required to meet those goals.

Schedules team meetings and works cooperatively with child study team members and others in developing instructional goals and strategies.

Coordinates the delivery of special education services in each student's IEP.

Creates a positive learning experience with emphasis in individualized instruction using appropriate sources including i-pads.

Serves as primary contact for the parent.

Conducts special education evaluations and reevaluations.

Provides direction, supervision and evaluation of educational assistants as directed.

Complies with School Board policies and all state/federal rules and regulations.

Completes all district and state reporting requirements.

Qualifications and Skills

Minimum B.A/B.S degree in teaching from an accredited institution in the appropriate special education area.

Current Minnesota teaching license in required content area.

Thorough knowledge of the principles, practices and procedures of special education and specialty area.

Thorough knowledge of the principles and methodology of effective teaching of students with disabilities.

Thorough knowledge of school rules, regulations and procedures; ability to establish and maintain standards of behavior.

Ability to deliver and articulate oral presentations and written reports.

Ability to effectively an analyze needs and problems objectively.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with children, students, parents, staff, administration and the general public.

Perform all other related work delegated or required to accomplish the objectives of the total school program.

Knowledge of relevant technology including the use of technology such as i-pads to individualize instruction.

Meet professional teacher education requirements of school district and state.

Knowledge and skills in working with children with ADD and behavior and emotional disabilities.

Must have the ability and proven ability to report to work on a regular and punctual basis.

How to apply

Send resume to thomas.goodley@leonagroup.com.

