ChampCycle in Macomb & Troy looking for Indoor Cycling Instructor

MACOMB - Job Title

Indoor Cycling Instructor

Company Name

ChampCycle

Location

Macomb & Troy

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

ChampCycle is a premier indoor cycling studio focused on high-energy workouts for all fitness levels and body types. The 45 minute classes are led by a Champ certified instructor who will inspire and push you through a ride in our state-of-the-art theater. Riders control the intensity level on their own bike and can burn over 6000 calories! So whether you're an elite athlete, weekend warrior, or just getting started, we provide everything you need for the ultimate fitness experience.

Responsibilities and Duties

Motivate and inspire our riders through a 45 minute indoor cycling class.

Qualifications and Skills

Indoor Cycling Certification

Apply by emailing info@champcycle.com