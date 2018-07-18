Chassis Roll Technician needed at BASF Corporation in Wixom

Job Title

Chassis Roll Technician

Company Name

BASF Corporation

Location

Wixom

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

At BASF, we create chemistry through the power of connected minds. By balancing economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility, we are building a more sustainable future through chemistry. As the world's leading chemical company, we help our customers in nearly every industry meet the current and future needs of society through science and innovation.

We provide a challenging and rewarding work environment with strong emphasis process safety, as well as safety of our employees and the communities we operate in, and are always working to form the best team -- especially from within, through an emphasis on lifelong learning and development.

Create your own chemistry: What we offer you:

Adding value to our customers begins with adding value to you. You at BASF is the suite of benefits, perks, programs and unique opportunities we offer to support you, the whole you, in all stages of your life and career. With you at BASF, you create your own chemistry.

The total rewards that you receive as a BASF employee go way beyond a paycheck. From competitive health and insurance plans, to robust retirement benefits that include company-matching contributions, to making sure you never stop learning, we believe in you is investing in our success. Working for a large, global organization, you'll have a chance to grow professionally and personally, expand your network and build a rewarding and dynamic career.

Responsibilities and Duties

Install engines in dyno cells or vehicles on chassis rolls, test equipment, span gas bottles and exhaust systems with minimal on the job training to gain experience and knowledge of ProCat working procedures

Assist in setting up a new test and its initial running conditions and the checking of all system alarms, shutdowns and warnings with minimal training

Monitor test cells or chassis rolls, assist in the running of tests, report any discrepancies to the team shift leader and maintain a test cell log

Assist in any fabrication tasks as required

Report all concerns to the Team Shift Leader and/or the Engineer in charge

Wear the correct company uniform and items of personal safety equipment as stated in the Company Staff Manual and follow the guidelines and procedures set forth in the Health and Safety Manual

Follow test procedures and written instructions

Assist in the control and the request of consumable items and report any shortfall or discrepancies to the team shift leader

Assist in engine maintenance and test cell or engine replenishments with minimal supervision

Clean the test shop and complete any housekeeping tasks as scheduled by the shift team leader, supervisor, or engineer in charge

Drive vehicles on the chassis rolls while meeting the trace with minimum deviation for maximum consistency.

Recognize vehicle shortfalls and challenges to meet proper emissions and contact the team leader to resolve

Collaborate and interact daily with clients in the presence of experienced technicians and with other colleagues to maintain high customer satisfaction and high test efficiency. Help resolve customer issues with the team leader

Basic mechanical aptitude

Experience using Microsoft Excel

Normal physical demands of a chassis rolls technician including lifting up to 30 lbs. (catalyst assemblies) above your head and moving components in excess of 60 lbs. (wheel chocks)

Qualifications and Skills

BASF recognizes institutions of Higher Education which are accredited by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation or equivalent

Basic qualifications:

High school diploma or GED

Preferred qualifications:

Associates degree in Engineering or related scientific discipline

Previous vehicle emissions laboratory experience, including OEM or Tier 1 Vehicle Emissions

Working knowledge of Horiba Mexa-7000 Emissions Systems

Fork lift experience

Familiarity with EPA Drive Cycles and Code of Federal Regulations

ASE Certification

Light Fabrication Skills (Welding)

FTIR and PND/PM measurement familiarity

