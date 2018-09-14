Choice Schools Associates looking for HS technology teacher in Southfield

Job Title
HS Technology Teacher
Company Name
Choice Schools Associates
Location
Bradford Academy, Southfield, MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
OPEN POSITION
Technology Teacher - High School
Bradford Academy
24218 Garner Street
Southfield, MI 48033
www.bradfordacademy.com
Qualifications and Skills
- Valid Michigan Teaching Certificate with Proper Technology Endorsement for Secondary.
- Bachelor's degree in related field required or a combination of education, experience and training that would produce the required knowledge and abilities.
- A+ certification preferred.
- Able to use technology as an instructional tool, as a means of analyzing academic achievement data, and as a tool to aid effective communications.
- Computer literate with extensive knowledge of educational technologies and troubleshooting.
- Computer skills in data processing, spreadsheets, databases, and research.
- Ability to communicate with students, staff, and parents using proper grammar and vocabulary.
- Exemplary work habits verified by previous employers.
- Strong interpersonal skills.
How to apply
To apply, visit: applitrack.com/choice/onlineapp.
