Choice Schools Associates looking for HS technology teacher in Southfield

Job Title

HS Technology Teacher

Company Name

Choice Schools Associates

Location

Bradford Academy, Southfield, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

OPEN POSITION 
Technology Teacher - High School 

Bradford Academy 
24218 Garner Street 
Southfield, MI  48033 
www.bradfordacademy.com 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Valid Michigan Teaching Certificate with Proper Technology Endorsement for Secondary.
  • Bachelor's degree in related field required or a combination of education, experience and training that would produce the required knowledge and abilities.
  • A+ certification preferred. 
  • Able to use technology as an instructional tool, as a means of analyzing academic achievement data, and as a tool to aid effective communications. 
  • Computer literate with extensive knowledge of educational technologies and troubleshooting.  
  • Computer skills in data processing, spreadsheets, databases, and research.  
  • Ability to communicate with students, staff, and parents using proper grammar and vocabulary.  
  • Exemplary work habits verified by previous employers. 
  • Strong interpersonal skills.

How to apply

To apply, visit: applitrack.com/choice/onlineapp.

