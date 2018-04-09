Churchill Transportation hiring CDL A Driver (Local)

Job Title

CDL A Driver (Local)

Churchill Transportation, Inc.

Detroit

Hourly/Full Time

Local CDL A driver (home daily). Mostly, drop and hook relay of 53' dry van trailers. Occasional P & D (pick up and delivery). Full benefits available after 60 days of employment. One day PAID orientation in Detroit.

SAFE and efficient driving and cargo deliver/pick up.

At least 18 mos CDL A experience...clean MVR...MUST pass drugscreen...MUST pass company road test...FAST and HAZMAT a PLUS, but not necessary.

Contact Operations/Recruiting directly for immediate consideration or fill out "Quick App" at our company website www.churchilltrans.com.

