Churchill Transportation hiring CDL A Driver (Local)

Job Title
CDL A Driver (Local)
More Headlines
Company Name
Churchill Transportation, Inc.
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Hourly/Full Time
Job Summary
Local CDL A driver (home daily). Mostly, drop and hook relay of 53' dry van trailers. Occasional P & D (pick up and delivery). Full benefits available after 60 days of employment. One day PAID orientation in Detroit.
Responsibilities and Duties
SAFE and efficient driving and cargo deliver/pick up.
Qualifications and Skills
At least 18 mos CDL A experience...clean MVR...MUST pass drugscreen...MUST pass company road test...FAST and HAZMAT a PLUS, but not necessary.
How to apply
Contact Operations/Recruiting directly for immediate consideration or fill out "Quick App" at our company website www.churchilltrans.com.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.