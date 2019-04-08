City of Detroit seeks to fill 200 seasonal parks and recreation positions

The hiring fairs are sceduled for April 9th, 11th, 12th and 17th.

DETROIT - The City of Detroit is working to fill 200 seasonal parks and recreation positions at upcoming hiring fairs.

The hiring fairs are sceduled for April 9th, 11th, 12th and 17th. Seasonal positions include play leaders, locker room attendants and lifeguards.

If you have an interest in parks and recreation, then the City of Detroit may have a job for you. The positions range in skill level as well as qualification requirements.

Detailed information about the job fairs can be found here:

April 9 | 2 - 6 p.m. at Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser Road

April 11 | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort Street

April 12 | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Drive

April 17 | 2- 6 p.m. at Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and should bring an updated resume. The city will also conduct on-site interviews. Applicants should be dressed in proper attire.

