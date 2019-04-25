City of Mount Clemens is looking for an hourly Crew Leader

MOUNT CLEMENS - Job Title



Crew Leader - WWTP

Company Name

City of Mount Clemens

Location

Mount Clemens

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

The city of Mount Clemens is seeking a Crew Leader to oversee the daily operations of our Wastewater Treatment Plant. Must process strong supervisory skills. Minimum MDEQ Class C Sewage Treatment Works License required; Class C preferred.

How to apply

Please visit www.cityofmountclemens.com for a complete job posting and employment application.

