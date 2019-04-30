City of Mount Clemens looking for full-time mechanic

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich - Job Title
Mechanic
Company Name
City of Mount Clemens
Location
Mount Clemens
Job Type
Full time
Job Summary
Performs a variety of skilled mechanical tasks, including servicing and repairing city vehicles and off-road equipment to keep all mechanical equipment operating effectively.
Qualifications and Skills
Must be state certified or A.S.E.
CDL Class B and DOT Medical card required.
How to apply
Please visit www.cityofmountclemens.com for complete job posting and employment application.
