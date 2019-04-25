City of Mount Clemens looking for hourly seasonal laborers

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich - Job Title

Seasonal Laborers (Temporary)

Company Name

City of Mount Clemens

Location

Mount Clemens

Job Type

Hourly Seasonal

Job Summary

If you are looking for a summer job and like to work outside, this may be the seasonal job you are looking for. The City of Mount Clemens is looking for approximately 10 individuals to assist with maintenance and beautification of our community. If you are home from school or are just looking for temporary employment, please consider applying. Positions start in May. $11.00 an hour - up to 40 hours a week. Minimum 18 years of age preferred; may be 16-17 with valid work permit.

How to apply

Please visit www.cityofmountclemens.com for a complete job posting and employment application.

