City of Mount Clemens looking for hourly seasonal laborers

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich - Job Title
Seasonal Laborers (Temporary)
Company Name
City of Mount Clemens
Location
Mount Clemens
Job Type
Hourly Seasonal
Job Summary
If you are looking for a summer job and like to work outside, this may be the seasonal job you are looking for. The City of Mount Clemens is looking for approximately 10 individuals to assist with maintenance and beautification of our community. If you are home from school or are just looking for temporary employment, please consider applying. Positions start in May. $11.00 an hour - up to 40 hours a week. Minimum 18 years of age preferred; may be 16-17 with valid work permit.
How to apply
Please visit www.cityofmountclemens.com for a complete job posting and employment application.
