City of Southfield seeks to fill Clerk II position

Job Title

Clerk II

Company Name

City of Southfield

Location

26000 Evergreen, Southfield, MI 48076

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

REPRESENTATIVE JOB DUTIES

Complete bi-weekly payroll entry using the EDEN system.

Make and maintain schedules for a variety of purposes.

Enter and cancel warrants in the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN).

Audit and validate warrants on monthly basis.

Organize and maintain case files and records, including tracking cases and providing dispositions.

Create, type, proofreading, and distribute reports, memos, letters, and informational material which may be legal or confidential in nature.

Maintains office supplies and orders supplies for police lab.

Respond to public inquiries via telephone, email, and in person.

Perform other related duties as required

Responsibilities and Duties

Upon gaining proficiency and increased independence in job responsibilities, working knowledge of relevant department operations, and minimum one year in position, employee may be eligible for consideration for reclassification to Clerk III.

Qualifications and Skills

JOB REQUIREMENTS – AS DETERMINED BY THE CITY OF SOUTHFIELD

High School graduate or equivalent; plus, two (2) years office experience performing a variety of clerical duties.

Extensive computer experience using Microsoft Office or compatible software; proficiency with EDEN or related software a plus.

Have knowledge and/or ability to learn the functions of the 46th District and Circuit Court to follow criminal cases.

Have knowledge and /or ability to learn the CLEMIS reporting system.

Have knowledge and /or ability to learn the BEAST evidence management reporting system including running monthly reports and making notifications to detectives.

Problem solving and organizational skills necessary to handle a variety of projects.

Independently follow established procedures, and work well under deadline pressure.

Proactive, public service attitude and excellent written and oral communication skills; Work well as part of a team.

Must successfully complete (or have previously completed) the Clerk II skills battery.

Ability to pass an extensive background investigation.

How to apply

APPLY AT:

City of Southfield Human Resources Department

26000 Evergreen, Southfield MI 48076

Applications may be downloaded from the City's website at www.cityofsouthfield.com

City of Southfield application packets must be received in the Human Resources Dept no later than 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 20, 2018.

