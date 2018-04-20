Class A or Class B route delivery drivers wanted

Job Title
Class A or Class B route delivery drivers
Company Name
Eby-Brown Company
Location
2085 E. Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48198
Job Type
$6000 Sign-on Bonus, full time, hourly pay
Job Summary
Join our team as a Delivery Driver and get on the road to success!
$6,000 SIGN – ON BONUS
We are Eby-Brown Company, LLC, one of the largest suppliers in the convenience distribution industry, and we are looking for dependable candidates with a strong work ethic to fill Delivery Driver positions due to increased business. Our ideal CDL Driver has an outgoing personality and is dedicated to providing great customer service!
Do you have a Class A or Class B license with little to no experience? No problem! We will help you gain that experience with our extended training program.
This great opportunity offers the following benefits:
- Local delivery area, no more long trips over the road! Home every day!
- Competitive salary, paid weekly-with the potential to earn up to $21 to $25 per hour.
- Health/Life/Dental/Vision/Disability Insurance
- 401(k) Retirement Plan with company match and immediate vesting
- Paid-Sick days, Personal days, Holiday and Vacation days
These positions are based out of the Ypsilanti area and are evening route driving positions with a 4 day work schedule. As the 3rd largest distributor in this industry, our customers cover the eastern half of the United States, and are supplied from our eight regional distribution centers. Over 120 years in operation, we continue as a family owned and operated company with rich tradition and a fun loving environment, which are still the cornerstones of our success. At Eby-Brown, people make the difference. Come join our team and work with the best!
Responsibilities and Duties
parking lots, and making delivery by unloading/delivering boxes of product weighing up to 75 lbs. using a two wheeler.
Additional responsibilities include:
- Making scheduled daily deliveries in a timely, accurate and efficient manner
- Collecting invoice receipts that are generated from the deliveries
- Making pre-trip and post-trip vehicle inspections
- Obeying all local, state and federal rules of the road and all DOT operating and recording procedures
- Conducting daily face to face interaction with customers; representing Eby-Brown in a friendly, competent and professional manner
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Class A CDL Delivery Driver
As our Delivery Driver / CDL Driver, you should have the necessary delivery experience for this position.
Additional requirements include:
- Must have a Class "A" CDL or Class "B" CDL
- A clean driving record
- One year of proven commercial driving experience is desired, but not required
EOE M/F/D/V
How to apply
In person:
Eby-Brown Company
2085 E. Michigan Ave
Ypsilanti, MI 48198
online: www.eby-brown.com
