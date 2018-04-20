Class A or Class B route delivery drivers wanted

Job Title

Class A or Class B route delivery drivers

Company Name

Eby-Brown Company

Location

2085 E. Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48198

Job Type

$6000 Sign-on Bonus, full time, hourly pay

Job Summary

Join our team as a Delivery Driver and get on the road to success!

$6,000 SIGN – ON BONUS

We are Eby-Brown Company, LLC, one of the largest suppliers in the convenience distribution industry, and we are looking for dependable candidates with a strong work ethic to fill Delivery Driver positions due to increased business. Our ideal CDL Driver has an outgoing personality and is dedicated to providing great customer service!

Do you have a Class A or Class B license with little to no experience? No problem! We will help you gain that experience with our extended training program.

This great opportunity offers the following benefits:

Local delivery area, no more long trips over the road! Home every day!

Competitive salary, paid weekly-with the potential to earn up to $21 to $25 per hour.

Health/Life/Dental/Vision/Disability Insurance

401(k) Retirement Plan with company match and immediate vesting

Paid-Sick days, Personal days, Holiday and Vacation days

These positions are based out of the Ypsilanti area and are evening route driving positions with a 4 day work schedule. As the 3rd largest distributor in this industry, our customers cover the eastern half of the United States, and are supplied from our eight regional distribution centers. Over 120 years in operation, we continue as a family owned and operated company with rich tradition and a fun loving environment, which are still the cornerstones of our success. At Eby-Brown, people make the difference. Come join our team and work with the best!

Responsibilities and Duties

parking lots, and making delivery by unloading/delivering boxes of product weighing up to 75 lbs. using a two wheeler.

Additional responsibilities include:

Making scheduled daily deliveries in a timely, accurate and efficient manner

Collecting invoice receipts that are generated from the deliveries

Making pre-trip and post-trip vehicle inspections

Obeying all local, state and federal rules of the road and all DOT operating and recording procedures

Conducting daily face to face interaction with customers; representing Eby-Brown in a friendly, competent and professional manner

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Class A CDL Delivery Driver

As our Delivery Driver / CDL Driver, you should have the necessary delivery experience for this position.

Additional requirements include:

Must have a Class "A" CDL or Class "B" CDL

A clean driving record

One year of proven commercial driving experience is desired, but not required

EOE M/F/D/V

How to apply

In person:

Eby-Brown Company

2085 E. Michigan Ave

Ypsilanti, MI 48198

online: www.eby-brown.com

