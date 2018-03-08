Class A truck driver needed in Detroit, Pontiac

Job Title
Truck Driver
Location
Detroit and Pontiac
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Local Line Haul Drivers (Night Shift): Dedicated Home Daily routes hauling freight to terminals in our network. This position is a combination of driving and dock work.
Qualifications and Skills
- Class A Commercial Driver's License
- Hazmat and Tanker (or willingness to obtain)
- Must be 21 Years Old
- 6 months previous tractor trailer driving experience
- Must be proficient in driving a manual transmission in a tractor trailer
- Acceptable Motor Vehicle Record
- Meet or exceed the medical standards of the U.S. Department of Transportation
How to apply
Apply in person at:
7701 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit, MI 48209 or 537 Bradford St., Pontiac, MI 48341
