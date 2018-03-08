Class A truck driver needed in Detroit, Pontiac

Job Title

Truck Driver

Location

Detroit and Pontiac

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Local Line Haul Drivers (Night Shift): Dedicated Home Daily routes hauling freight to terminals in our network. This position is a combination of driving and dock work.

Qualifications and Skills

Class A Commercial Driver's License

Hazmat and Tanker (or willingness to obtain)

Must be 21 Years Old

6 months previous tractor trailer driving experience

Must be proficient in driving a manual transmission in a tractor trailer

Acceptable Motor Vehicle Record

Meet or exceed the medical standards of the U.S. Department of Transportation

How to apply

Apply in person at:

7701 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit, MI 48209 or 537 Bradford St., Pontiac, MI 48341

