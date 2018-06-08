Class A truck drivers needed at Cox Trucking Inc. in Newport

Job Title
Truck Driver -- Class A
Company Name
Cox Trucking Inc.
Location
Newport, MI
Job Type
Full Time Hourly and OT
Job Summary
- Company truck drivers needed for full time night shifts.
- Immediate openings for experienced drivers.
- Operating out of Newport, Michigan.
- 100% local.
- Home daily.
- Year-round work.
- $1000 Sign-On Bonus
Responsibilities and Duties
- Consistent Work
- Competitive Hourly Wage, regular OT paid at time & a half
- Paid Weekly
- NO ELDs
Qualifications and Skills
Must have:
- Current Class A CDL
- Valid Medical Card
- At least 22 years old
- Roll off experience a plus/willing to train
How to apply
Please send resume/work history to Shannon@CoxTruckingInc.com. Please no phone calls.
