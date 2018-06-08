Jobs

Class A truck drivers needed at Cox Trucking Inc. in Newport

Job Title

Truck Driver -- Class A 

Company Name

Cox Trucking Inc.

Location

Newport, MI

Job Type

Full Time Hourly and OT

Job Summary

  • Company truck drivers needed for full time night shifts. 
  • Immediate openings for experienced drivers.
  • Operating out of Newport, Michigan.
  • 100% local.
  • Home daily.
  • Year-round work.
  • $1000 Sign-On Bonus

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Consistent Work 
  • Competitive Hourly Wage, regular OT paid at time & a half 
  • Paid Weekly 
  • NO ELDs

Qualifications and Skills

Must have: 

  • Current Class A CDL 
  • Valid Medical Card 
  • At least 22 years old 
  • Roll off experience a plus/willing to train

How to apply

Please send resume/work history to Shannon@CoxTruckingInc.com. Please no phone calls.

