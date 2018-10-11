Clean Tech Recycling Inc. in Dundee looking for nighttime machine operator

Job Title

Machine Operator (Nights)

Company Name

Clean Tech Recycling Inc.

Location

Dundee, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Responsible for and has the authority for setting up and operating HDPE or PET production lines, making necessary adjustments or minor mechanical repairs in a safe and efficient manner per qualification certification level.

Responsibilities and Duties

Work in a safe manner in compliance with all company safety rules and all local safety requirements.

Identification and improvement of safety items to assure safe operation.

Work in compliance to Clean Tech's ISO Quality Policies, GMP , Operational Procedures and that High Standards of Workmanship are maintained at all times.

Running line to the set operating parameters.

Performing quality checks related to line operation maintaining housekeeping associated with line.

Maintaining 6S standard associated with line work.

Reduction/elimination of unplanned downtime.

Performing preventative maintenance and cleaning as assigned.

Helping maintain parts and supplies associated with line.

Working with group leader for continuous improvement.

Assisting in any training and mentoring assigned.

Taking part in any additional training provided.

Participating in team meetings.

Completion of documents related to job.

Qualifications and Skills

Mechanically inclined as verifiable by transcript, reference, testing, or other approved methods.

Basic computer, math and reading knowledge and PLC interaction experience preferred.

Good verbal communication skills as demonstrated in the context of the interviewing processes.

Strong interpersonal skills as demonstrated in the context of the interviewing processes and verifiable references.

Must have a valid driver's license a GED or high school diploma in order to apply and be considered.

How to apply

Visit https://plastipak.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/CleanTech/job/Clean-Tech---Dundee-MI/Machine-Operator_REQ2403-4

