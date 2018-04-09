Cleaners, janitors, custodians needed at Walled Lake Schools

Job Title
WALLED LAKE SCHOOLS, FULL/PART TIME, $10 - $11/HR, CLEANING
Company Name
Enviro-Clean
Location
Walled Lake, Mich.
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Enviro-Clean Services is a fast growing janitorial, custodial and cleaning service provider with 1500 team members across Michigan. We provide fun and consistent custodial employment with a framework to deliver superior results. We have several cleaning opportunities to fit most any schedule.
DIRECT HIRE
1st and 2nd shift positions available
What do our team members say they love about the job?
- Feel appreciated and treated fairly
- Direct relationship with the customer
- Enjoy the routine of their position but not stuck on a line
Additional Information / Benefits
- Leadership promotions from within
- On the job training
- Medical Dental and Life Insurance
- Paid vacation
- Paid holidays
- 401K savings retirement plan
- Uniforms at no cost
Responsibilities and Duties
As a custodian, you will be providing a clean and healthy environment for staff and students. Duties include, but are not limited to, classroom cleaning, restroom cleaning, event setup, trash removal and other custodial duties as assigned. You will be working as a custodian in a nice environment for customers who appreciate your efforts.
Qualifications and Skills
- Desire to help others
- Motivated to do a good job
- Work independently
- Experience in the janitorial, custodial or cleaning industry helpful but not required.
How to apply
Apply to join our awesome team!
Apply at: https://www.joblinkapply.com/Company/6119
