Cleaners, janitors, custodians needed at Walled Lake Schools

WALLED LAKE SCHOOLS, FULL/PART TIME, $10 - $11/HR, CLEANING

Enviro-Clean

Walled Lake, Mich.

Full Time

Enviro-Clean Services is a fast growing janitorial, custodial and cleaning service provider with 1500 team members across Michigan. We provide fun and consistent custodial employment with a framework to deliver superior results. We have several cleaning opportunities to fit most any schedule.

DIRECT HIRE

1st and 2nd shift positions available

What do our team members say they love about the job?

Feel appreciated and treated fairly

Direct relationship with the customer

Enjoy the routine of their position but not stuck on a line

Leadership promotions from within

On the job training

Medical Dental and Life Insurance

Paid vacation

Paid holidays

401K savings retirement plan

Uniforms at no cost

As a custodian, you will be providing a clean and healthy environment for staff and students. Duties include, but are not limited to, classroom cleaning, restroom cleaning, event setup, trash removal and other custodial duties as assigned. You will be working as a custodian in a nice environment for customers who appreciate your efforts.

Desire to help others

Motivated to do a good job

Work independently

Experience in the janitorial, custodial or cleaning industry helpful but not required.

Apply to join our awesome team!

Apply at: https://www.joblinkapply.com/Company/6119

