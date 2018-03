Cleaning Specialist needed in Shelby Township

Job Title

Cleaning Specialist

Location

Shelby Township

Job Type

Part-time

Job Summary

Attention to detail, customer focused and the ability to perform job duties in repetitious and fast paced environment.

Responsibilities and Duties

Detailed Cleaning Abilities Office Areas Dusting, Sanitizing, Bathrooms etc.

Sweeping Mopping,dusting, Emptying Trash, High & Low Dusting Common Areas Vacuuming Trash removal etc.

Qualifications and Skills

2 years cleaning/housekeeping

Eye for detail

APPLY HERE

Please apply at our Career Site and Click on CURRENT OPENINGS.

