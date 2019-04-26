Clinton Township seeks summer seasonal laborers for parks, public spaces

Job Title

Summer Seasonal Laborer

Company Name

Charter Township of Clinton

Location

Clinton Township

Job Type

Seasonal, Full Time, $11.00/hour

Job Summary

Clinton Township is seeking enthusiastic and motivated individuals to help care for the Township's parks and public spaces. Apply today to be a Summer Seasonal Laborer for the Facilities & Operations Division and the Water & Sewer Division.

Qualifications and Skills

Applicants must be 18 years of age or over, with a high school diploma or equivalent and a valid Michigan driver's license with a good driving record. Pre-employment background investigation, physical and substance abuse testing is required. Equal Opportunity Employer.

How to apply

For further information and to apply please visit www.clintontownship.com/employment.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.