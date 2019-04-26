Jobs

Clinton Township seeks summer seasonal laborers for parks, public spaces

George George Park in Clinton Township

Job Title

Summer Seasonal Laborer

Company Name

Charter Township of Clinton

Location

Clinton Township

Job Type

Seasonal, Full Time, $11.00/hour

Job Summary

Clinton Township is seeking enthusiastic and motivated individuals to help care for the Township's parks and public spaces. Apply today to be a Summer Seasonal Laborer for the Facilities & Operations Division and the Water & Sewer Division.

Qualifications and Skills

Applicants must be 18 years of age or over, with a high school diploma or equivalent and a valid Michigan driver's license with a good driving record. Pre-employment background investigation, physical and substance abuse testing is required. Equal Opportunity Employer.

How to apply

For further information and to apply please visit www.clintontownship.com/employment.

