CNA and/or Home Health Aide needed in Livonia

Job Title

CNA and/or Home Health Aide

Location

Livonia, MI

Job Type

Full-Time

Job Summary

Working with individuals in their chosen place of residence and assisting them with their ADL's (Activities of Daily Living), Memory Care, rehabilitation, or what their specific needs are and allow them to maintain their independence and live safely and healthily in their home.

Responsibilities and Duties

Assist with ADL's

Medication Reminders

Personal Care and Hygiene

Domestic Needs

Taking on Errands

Memory Care Program (if applicable)

Meal Planning and Prep

*All Duties and Responsibilities will be based on the Care Plan and Client Assessment.

Qualifications and Skills

Must have Valid Driver's License

Proof of Current Auto Insurance

Certification as a CNA or Certification from a Home Health Aide Program.

Current CPR

TB Test within past 2 years

How to apply

Submit your resume to:

Work@Enrichedlifehomecare.com

