CNA and/or Home Health Aide needed in Livonia

Job Title
CNA and/or Home Health Aide
Location
Livonia, MI
Job Type
Full-Time
Job Summary
Working with individuals in their chosen place of residence and assisting them with their ADL's (Activities of Daily Living), Memory Care, rehabilitation, or what their specific needs are and allow them to maintain their independence and live safely and healthily in their home.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Assist with ADL's
- Medication Reminders
- Personal Care and Hygiene
- Domestic Needs
- Taking on Errands
- Memory Care Program (if applicable)
- Meal Planning and Prep
*All Duties and Responsibilities will be based on the Care Plan and Client Assessment.
Qualifications and Skills
- Must have Valid Driver's License
- Proof of Current Auto Insurance
- Certification as a CNA or Certification from a Home Health Aide Program.
- Current CPR
- TB Test within past 2 years
How to apply
Submit your resume to:
