CNA and/or Home Health Aide wanted in Livonia

CNA and/or Home Health Aide (SIGN-ON BONUS)
Enriched Life Home Care Services LLC.
Livonia, MI
Full-Time
This Position Qualifies For SIGN-ON BONUS
This is the job description for in-home Caregiver and must be completely read and understood. The applicants who submit a Resume will only be given consideration no others. Please make sure to read the entire description to insure that you qualify for these positions.
This position provides 1:1 supervision for safety and assistance to the client in activities of daily living to maintain the client in their home or chosen place of residence.
Enriched Life Home Care is expanding and is looking for compassionate and motivated employees to join our team.
We are hiring for:
- CNA
- HHA - Home Health Aide
- M.A. Medical Assistant
- Certified Caregiver
- PCT
- PCA
- CHHA Certified Home Health Aide
- DCW Direct Care Worker
The successful candidate will have:
- Valid Driver's License
- Proof of Valid Auto Insurance
- Min. 1 Year Professional Experience
- Strong Desire to Care for Others
- Career Minded
Come join a company that provides the highest level of care to their clients and offers great perks to all employees. We believe that there is no better career than caring for others and we want you to join our team.
How to apply
Submit Resume at: work@enrichedlifehomecare.com http://work@enrichedlifehomecare.com
Or
Call 734-469-4296
