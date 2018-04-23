CNA and/or Home Health Aide wanted in Livonia

Job Title

CNA and/or Home Health Aide (SIGN-ON BONUS)

Company Name

Enriched Life Home Care Services LLC.

Location

Livonia, MI

Job Type

Full-Time

Job Summary

This Position Qualifies For SIGN-ON BONUS

This is the job description for in-home Caregiver and must be completely read and understood. The applicants who submit a Resume will only be given consideration no others. Please make sure to read the entire description to insure that you qualify for these positions.

This position provides 1:1 supervision for safety and assistance to the client in activities of daily living to maintain the client in their home or chosen place of residence.

Enriched Life Home Care is expanding and is looking for compassionate and motivated employees to join our team.

We are hiring for:

CNA

HHA - Home Health Aide

M.A. Medical Assistant

Certified Caregiver

PCT

PCA

CHHA Certified Home Health Aide

DCW Direct Care Worker

The successful candidate will have:

Valid Driver's License

Proof of Valid Auto Insurance

Min. 1 Year Professional Experience

Strong Desire to Care for Others

Career Minded

Come join a company that provides the highest level of care to their clients and offers great perks to all employees. We believe that there is no better career than caring for others and we want you to join our team.

How to apply

Submit Resume at: work@enrichedlifehomecare.com http://work@enrichedlifehomecare.com

Or

Call 734-469-4296

