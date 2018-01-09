CNC Boring Mill Machinist wanted at Roush in Farmington

A CNC Boring Mill Machinist is needed at Roush in Farmington, Michigan.

Position summary:

At Roush, we fuse technology and engineering to provide product development solutions to customers in a diverse range of industries. Widely recognized for providing engineering, testing, prototype, and manufacturing services to the transportation industry, Roush also provides significant support to the aerospace, defense and theme park industries. With over 4,000 employees in facilities throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, our unique combination of creativity and tenacity activates big ideas on a global stage. We want motivated, ambitious people who put the needs of our customers first, bring creativity to their work and will do whatever it takes to achieve success. If you share our passion for providing innovative solutions to complex challenges, we want you on our team.

Are you a CNC Boring Mill Machinist looking for a dynamic company to join? If you are self-motivated, focused on quality, and possess a strong work ethic, we may have just the opportunity for you! This position is an afternoon shift and is located at our Farmington, MI facility.

Qualifications

• High school diploma or equivalent

• Minimum 3 years of boring mill experience

• Must have excellent attention to detail

• Must have own tools as a CNC Boring Mill Machinist

• Must be a self-starter, self-motivated, and able to work in a team environment

• Must be willing to work overtime when needed

• Must have reliable attendance

Preferred Skills

• Knowledge of injection molds

• Lemoine software programming experience

To apply, please visit the Roush careers page by clicking on this link: http://careers.roush.com

Our benefits include: medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, 401K, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and paid holidays.

