CNC Machinist needed at College Park Industries in Mt. Clemens

Job Title

CNC Machinist

More Headlines

Company Name

COLLEGE PARK INDUSTRIES

Location

Mt. Clemens, MI

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

Company Overview:

College Park Industries is a leader in the design, manufacturing and sales of high quality prosthetic feet. We are committed to a strong R&D program in order to develop the most anatomically correct feet available. Our product line is used by lower limb amputees of all ages, throughout the world, who are able to maintain high quality activity levels.

CPI's manufacturing facility is located in Mt Clemens, Michigan. We are recruiting to fill a fulltime CNC Machinist Position at this facility.

Essential Responsibilities:

Fabrication of molds, fixtures and prototype components

Perform maintenance and repair procedures on existing tooling and equipment

Position Requirements:

Experience setting up and operating Haas CNC mills and or lathes or similar type machinery

Knowledge of programming using Work NC or similar type software a plus.

Knowledge of 3D modeling using Creo(ProEngineer) or similar type software a plus.

Must be well versed in the operation of standard shop equipment including manual lathes, mills, saws, overhead crane and fork lift.

Capable of using measurement devices including calipers, micrometers, etc…

Must have a well-developed mechanical aptitude and a practical intelligent approach to problem solving.

Capable of assembling and disassembling tooling.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Associate degree in Applied Science or a provable track record of experience and or accomplishments if no certificate or degree has been attained

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Function within the requirements of CPIs Product Development and Quality Management Systems.

This position offers an excellent base salary, and comprehensive benefit package. If you think you have what it takes to succeed in this position please email your resume with a cover letter. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!

Required education:

Associate

Required experience:

Setting up and operating Haas CNC mills and/or lathes: 1 year

We have set up application questions for your job.

You have requested that Indeed ask candidates the following questions:

Have you completed the following level of education: Associate?

Do you have at least 1 year of Setting up and operating Haas CNC mills and/or lathesexperience?

How to apply

Qualified candidates please send resume to: hr@college-park.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.