CNC Machinists needed in Plymouth

Job Title
CNC Machinists
More Headlines
Company Name
Advance Staffing
Location
Plymouth
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Several openings for CNC Machinists throughout the Metro Detroit areas. Opening for CNC Mill and Lathe Operators, Setup/Operators and Programmers.
Qualifications and Skills
Must be able to read mics and calipers. Must be able to pass a drug screen and background check.
How to apply
Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/7259/
Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com
Fax: 734-943-6094
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.