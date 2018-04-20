CNC Machinists needed in Plymouth

Job Title

CNC Machinists

Company Name

Advance Staffing

Location

Plymouth

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Several openings for CNC Machinists throughout the Metro Detroit areas. Opening for CNC Mill and Lathe Operators, Setup/Operators and Programmers.

Qualifications and Skills

Must be able to read mics and calipers. Must be able to pass a drug screen and background check.

How to apply

Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/7259/

Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com

Fax: 734-943-6094

