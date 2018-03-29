CNC Maintenance Technician wanted in Lake Orion

Job Title
CNC Maintenance Technician
Location
Lake Orion
Job Type
Hourly, Full-Time
Job Summary
The CNC Maintenance Technician is responsible for ensuring that all CNC machines are fully maintained and operational.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Utilize their knowledge of mechanical, electrical and hydraulic systems to properly troubleshoot and repair equipment and facility issues.
- Including but not limited to evaluating CNC milling machines, Bridge, Boring, Vertical, Horizontal, Gantry, Lathes, Grinding ,with 3 - 5 axis and attachments, tool changers, chillers and coolant systems, plant mechanical systems and other types of facility support equipment
- Working with Fanuc, Siemens, Heidenhein, Fidia, Mazak, Fadal control systems including servo drives and motors troubleshooting and input/output/ communications.
- Working on Daily and Preventive Maintenance in the CNC Department with knowledge of machine installation and setup, geometry using basic and electronic equipment, levels, ball-bars and lasers.
- Write daily reports and keep records of maintenance and repairs in Neway system.
Qualifications and Skills
- High School Diploma or GED
- Minimum 5 years of experience in mechanical maintenance and repair
- Experience in reading mechanical and electrical machine schematics and prints, understand pneumatic components, process control units, and feedback devices
- Proficient in electrical test instruments and precision measuring devices
- Ability to read and understand measuring devices: I/D, O/D, Micrometers, Depth Gages calipers, levels and other measuring equipment
- Basic plumbing, welding and computer skills
- Bridge, Vertical, Horizontal, Gantry and Lathe operation and alignment
- Knowledge of bearings installation, ball screws, and spindles.
- Understanding troubleshooting of hydraulic, pneumatic, and lubrication systems
- Knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems
- Knowledge of spindle and gearbox rebuilding preferred, but not required
- PLC knowledge and understanding of ball bar and laser measurement preferred
- Ability to travel between Lake Orion and Macomb, MI as needed
- This position must meet Export Control compliance requirements, therefore a "US Person" as defined by 22.C.F.R. § is required
