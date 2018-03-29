CNC Maintenance Technician wanted in Lake Orion

Job Title

CNC Maintenance Technician

Location

Lake Orion

Job Type

Hourly, Full-Time

Job Summary

The CNC Maintenance Technician is responsible for ensuring that all CNC machines are fully maintained and operational.

Responsibilities and Duties

Utilize their knowledge of mechanical, electrical and hydraulic systems to properly troubleshoot and repair equipment and facility issues.

Including but not limited to evaluating CNC milling machines, Bridge, Boring, Vertical, Horizontal, Gantry, Lathes, Grinding ,with 3 - 5 axis and attachments, tool changers, chillers and coolant systems, plant mechanical systems and other types of facility support equipment

Working with Fanuc, Siemens, Heidenhein, Fidia, Mazak, Fadal control systems including servo drives and motors troubleshooting and input/output/ communications.

Working on Daily and Preventive Maintenance in the CNC Department with knowledge of machine installation and setup, geometry using basic and electronic equipment, levels, ball-bars and lasers.

Write daily reports and keep records of maintenance and repairs in Neway system.

Qualifications and Skills

High School Diploma or GED

Minimum 5 years of experience in mechanical maintenance and repair

Experience in reading mechanical and electrical machine schematics and prints, understand pneumatic components, process control units, and feedback devices

Proficient in electrical test instruments and precision measuring devices

Ability to read and understand measuring devices: I/D, O/D, Micrometers, Depth Gages calipers, levels and other measuring equipment

Basic plumbing, welding and computer skills

Bridge, Vertical, Horizontal, Gantry and Lathe operation and alignment

Knowledge of bearings installation, ball screws, and spindles.

Understanding troubleshooting of hydraulic, pneumatic, and lubrication systems

Knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems

Knowledge of spindle and gearbox rebuilding preferred, but not required

PLC knowledge and understanding of ball bar and laser measurement preferred

Ability to travel between Lake Orion and Macomb, MI as needed

This position must meet Export Control compliance requirements, therefore a "US Person" as defined by 22.C.F.R. § is required

