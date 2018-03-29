Jobs

CNC Maintenance Technician wanted in Lake Orion

Job Title

CNC Maintenance Technician

Location

Lake Orion

Job Type

Hourly, Full-Time

Job Summary

The CNC Maintenance Technician is responsible for ensuring that all CNC machines are fully maintained and operational. 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Utilize their knowledge of mechanical, electrical and hydraulic systems to properly troubleshoot and repair equipment and facility issues. 
  • Including but not limited to evaluating CNC milling machines, Bridge, Boring, Vertical, Horizontal, Gantry, Lathes, Grinding ,with 3 - 5 axis and attachments, tool changers, chillers and coolant systems, plant mechanical systems and other types of facility support equipment 
  • Working with Fanuc, Siemens, Heidenhein, Fidia, Mazak, Fadal control systems including servo drives and motors troubleshooting and input/output/ communications. 
  • Working on Daily and Preventive Maintenance in the CNC Department with knowledge of machine installation and setup, geometry using basic and electronic equipment, levels, ball-bars and lasers. 
  • Write daily reports and keep records of maintenance and repairs in Neway system. 

Qualifications and Skills

  • High School Diploma or GED 
  • Minimum 5 years of experience in mechanical maintenance and repair 
  • Experience in reading mechanical and electrical machine schematics and prints, understand pneumatic components, process control units, and feedback devices 
  • Proficient in electrical test instruments and precision measuring devices 
  • Ability to read and understand measuring devices: I/D, O/D, Micrometers, Depth Gages calipers, levels and other measuring equipment 
  • Basic plumbing, welding and computer skills 
  • Bridge, Vertical, Horizontal, Gantry and Lathe operation and alignment 
  • Knowledge of bearings installation, ball screws, and spindles. 
  • Understanding troubleshooting of hydraulic, pneumatic, and lubrication systems 
  • Knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems 
  • Knowledge of spindle and gearbox rebuilding preferred, but not required 
  • PLC knowledge and understanding of ball bar and laser measurement preferred 
  • Ability to travel between Lake Orion and Macomb, MI as needed 
  • This position must meet Export Control compliance requirements, therefore a "US Person" as defined by 22.C.F.R. § is required

