CNC Operator needed at JB Cutting Inc. in Mt. Clemens

Job Summary

CNC Operator -- Day & night shift available

Responsibilities and Duties

JB Cutting Inc. is a 2nd generation family owned company located in the heart of Mt. Clemens. Our mission is to build an exceptional team that is committed to delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers. That's why JBC is a nationally preferred thermofoil door manufacturer in the home storage, kitchen, and bath industries.

JBC strives to provide a structured, fast-paced, engaging, all hands-on deck environment where initiative is recognized, and hard work is rewarded. We're a growing company with great career opportunities.

The CNC Operator position includes benefits after 90 days, matching 401K program, competitive pay, PTO, paid holidays, employee appreciation, team building events and more.

Our CNC Operators are the first step in the process. They are responsible for operating the Nest Based Routers and creating products. We won't lie to you, it is a fast-paced environment, metric driven environment with long hots days doing physical work. You could be standing, bending, kneeling and lifting up to 50 pounds frequently. Being a CNC Operator is no joke and it takes someone who takes pride in their work and wants to deliver the best product possible.

Do you have what it takes? We'll train you, all you need is the initiative to learn and desire to grow? Are you ready? Ready to open the door to your next opportunity? Apply today and join our dedicated, fun and passionate team!

Available shifts are 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

JB Cutting is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer.

How to apply

Apply online at http://jbcutting.com/employment/ or send resume to hr@jbcutting.com

