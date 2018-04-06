CNC Operators needed in Sterling Heights, Clinton Township

Job Title

CNC Operators - 6 Positions

Company Name

Express Employment Professionals

Location

Sterling Heights, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Express is excited to partner with two of the leading metal removal manufacturers in Sterling Heights and Clinton Township. Both companies are seeking 6 CNC operators for their 1st and 3rd Shifts. These companies pride themselves in employing sound environmental strategies along with producing quality products. We are looking for candidates we can depend on with great attendance history and a positive attitude.

Responsibilities and Duties

Shift and Compensation:

Clinton Township – 4 Positions

$14/hr - 1st shift 7:00am - 3:30pm

$14/hr - 3rd shift 11:30pm-7:15am

Sterling Heights – 2 Positions

$14.50/hr – 3rd Shift 10:00pm-6:30am

Qualifications and Skills

Requirements include:

At least 1-2 years of operating CNC

Tool adjustments

Offsets

Ability to read calipers, micrometers and gauges

How to Apply:

For an immediate phone interview call 248-243-3161

Email your resume to jobs.troymi@expresspros.com

Apply online at www.expresstroy.com

About Express Employment Professionals:

Express Employment Professionals is a staffing development agency assisting businesses in attracting and developing top talent. Since opening in Rochester Hills/Troy in 2005, Express has put over 10,000 people to work right here in our community. Express can help you find a job that is the perfect fit for your needs and abilities, and you will never pay a fee for our services and support. Express has a wide range of jobs available including Administrative, Light Industrial, Skilled Trades, and Professional positions through evaluation-hire, contract, and direct hire opportunities. Let us help you today!

Express offers a competitive benefits package for evaluation-hire and contract positions including: Medical, Dental, Vision, Holiday and Vacation Pay, 401(k), Short-Term Disability, Life, Prescription Drug Reimbursement, and Scholarships.

For a complete listing of all open positions, visit www.expresstroy.com.

