Coater Tech Trainee position open at Precision Coatings in Walled Lake

Job Title

Coater Tech Trainee

More Headlines

Location

Walled Lake, MI

Job Type

Full Time -- Hourly

Job Summary

Precision Coatings, Inc., a family owned/oriented company in the Walled Lake area has several job opportunities for Coater Tech Trainee. These positions are for our 1st and 2nd shifts. 2nd shift will initially be trained on our 1st shift.

Responsibilities and Duties

Operator is responsible for operating various coating production equipment to apply chemical solutions and adhesives to moving flexible materials. The equipment is operated as a continuous process.

Operator is responsible for machine set ups, operations and clean ups as well as other duties.

Operator is responsible for making machine and solution adjustments as required to maintain quality standards and performing continual visual inspections of product quality as well as process conditions.

Qualifications and Skills

To be considered, the qualified candidate will have the following.

The ability to lift 50 pounds and stand for up to twelve hours.

Have experience operating continuous production machinery.

Have direct experience with adjusting, changing and replacing equipment parts.

Be able to accurately enter manual and computer data.

Preferred experience includes:

Experience operating continuous web processing equipment.

Previous experience mixing/blending chemicals or paints.

Previous experience visually evaluating product quality.

A pre-employment physical and drug screen is required.

PCI offers competitive wages and a generous benefit program including health, dental, vision, 401K with employer match, vacation, bonus days, holidays, shift premium, on-site fitness center, life insurance and disability plan. High School Diploma or GED is required.

How to apply

Please send your resume to:

Precision Coatings, Inc., Attention Human Resources

8120 Goldie Street, Walled Lake, MI 48390

Or email: cseymour@pcicoatings.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.