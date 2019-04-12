Comcast hosting hiring event Saturday, April 13 in Plymouth

Comcast will hold a hiring event on Saturday, April 13, with two sessions.
The first session will begin at 11 a.m. and a second session will begin at 4 p.m. at the company’s Heartland Region Headquarters. Comcast is looking for area candidates to fill more than 32 positions as inbound sales representatives. Qualified candidates must have the ability to build a rapport, have strong communication and excellent customer service skills. Candidates will have on-site interview opportunities. Some hires may be made on the spot.
Prior to the event, all participants must RSVP through this link:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/plymouth-spring-inbound-sales-kickoff-career-fair-tickets-57835176570
- WHO: Pre-registered candidates who are prepared for on-site interview opportunities
- WHERE: Comcast Heartland Region Headquarters
41112 Concept Drive
Plymouth, MI 48170
- WHEN: Saturday, April 13, 2019
First session begins at 11 a.m.
Second session begins at 4 p.m.
