Community Living Centers, Inc. looking for direct care worker in Farmington

Direct Care Worker

Community Living Centers, Inc.

Farmington, MI

Full Time

Do you have a passion for helping others? Do you want to enhance the quality of life for others?

If so, we have the perfect job for you!

Community Living Centers, Inc. provides support to adults that have developmental disabilities in a residential AFC environment. Our goal is to provide safe and comfortable homes that are welcomed in their communities.

We actively promote wellness of body, mind, and spirit by providing an enriching environment of opportunities for all of our residents.

Currently, we have part-time and full-time positions for Afternoons (2p-10p) and Midnights (10p-6a)

Must be able to work weekend shifts.

CLC Offers an Attendance Bonus!

Locations Include: Farmington, Farmington Hills, Royal Oak, and Southfield

Meal preparation, laundry, light household chores.

Assist with activities of daily living (such as bathing, grooming, dressing, etc.).

Keep Consumers safe and monitor health and safety.

Take residents on outings.

Participate and assist with medical appointments.

Transportation ability.

Knowledge of culture of gentleness/gentle teaching.

Others duties as assigned.

Qualifications include:

Must be able to communicate effectively and professionally.

Must have reliable transportation and valid driver's license.

Must pass drug, alcohol, employment, criminal background, and motor vehicle checks as a condition of contract employment.

Have a high school diploma or GED.

Must be able to lift 50 pounds.

Required training:

M.O.R.C

Bloodborne Pathogens

CPR/First Aid

Recipient Rights

MUST HAVE A VALID DRIVERS LICENSE

Apply at clchomes.applicantpool.com/jobs/ or call 248-478-0870 for more information.

