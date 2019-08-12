Construction project engineer wanted at Oxford Companies

Job Title

Construction Project Engineer

Company Name

Oxford Companies

Location

Ann Arbor, MI

Job Type

Full time, salary

Job Summary

Oxford Property Management is currently seeking a detail-oriented team player to fill the project coordinator position. This position will work on and is primarily responsible for providing administrative and organizational support for the construction team.

Responsibilities and Duties

Responsible for maintaining and organizing construction project files, building plans and systems. Create and distribute correspondence relevant to the team and/or project, including meeting minutes and punch lists. Ensure all vendors have proper bidding documents. Contact vendors to identify work durations. Prepare and distribute pre-construction checklist.

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor's degree

2-5 years of experience working in construction administration or related field, or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Strong time management and project management skills.

Ability to proficiently use various Microsoft Office applications. Experience with PlanGrid a plus.

Successfully works in fast paced environment, ability to multitask is essential.

Valid driver's license and automobile insurance coverage; ability to provide own transportation.

How to apply

Apply on the careers page.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.