Continuum Services is hiring for HVAC, Lawn Care, Landscaping, Plumbing positions

Job Title

Continuum Services Hiring Event-HVAC-Lawn Care-Landscaping-Plumbing

Location

Farmington Hills, Mich. 

Job Type

Full Time-Hourly

Job Summary

You are invited to join us for our upcoming open house job fair. We are hiring for full time positions with 40+ hours a week. Health Insurance available after 90 days. We are a rapidly growing company with room for advancement. 

Continuum Services will be holding an Open House Job Fair to Hire Professional Individuals in Full Time Positions for the Following Divisions: 

  • Lawn Care & Landscaping 
  • HVAC Install and Service 
  • Plumbing Install and Service 
  • General Labor 

Continuum Services Open House Job Fair 

Saturday March 24, 2018 -- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

23640 Research Drive 
Farmington Hills MI 48335 

  • Hiring will be done on the spot!! 
  • Bring Photo ID and Work Authorization Document 

How to apply

Please RSVP with your name and division applying for to 586-610-1681.

