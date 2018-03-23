Continuum Services is hiring for HVAC, Lawn Care, Landscaping, Plumbing positions

Job Title
Continuum Services Hiring Event-HVAC-Lawn Care-Landscaping-Plumbing
More Headlines
Location
Farmington Hills, Mich.
Job Type
Full Time-Hourly
Job Summary
You are invited to join us for our upcoming open house job fair. We are hiring for full time positions with 40+ hours a week. Health Insurance available after 90 days. We are a rapidly growing company with room for advancement.
Continuum Services will be holding an Open House Job Fair to Hire Professional Individuals in Full Time Positions for the Following Divisions:
- Lawn Care & Landscaping
- HVAC Install and Service
- Plumbing Install and Service
- General Labor
Continuum Services Open House Job Fair
Saturday March 24, 2018 -- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
23640 Research Drive
Farmington Hills MI 48335
- Hiring will be done on the spot!!
- Bring Photo ID and Work Authorization Document
How to apply
Please RSVP with your name and division applying for to 586-610-1681.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.