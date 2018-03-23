Continuum Services is hiring for HVAC, Lawn Care, Landscaping, Plumbing positions

Job Title

Continuum Services Hiring Event-HVAC-Lawn Care-Landscaping-Plumbing

Location

Farmington Hills, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time-Hourly

Job Summary

You are invited to join us for our upcoming open house job fair. We are hiring for full time positions with 40+ hours a week. Health Insurance available after 90 days. We are a rapidly growing company with room for advancement.

Continuum Services will be holding an Open House Job Fair to Hire Professional Individuals in Full Time Positions for the Following Divisions:

Lawn Care & Landscaping

HVAC Install and Service

Plumbing Install and Service

General Labor

Continuum Services Open House Job Fair

Saturday March 24, 2018 -- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

23640 Research Drive

Farmington Hills MI 48335

Hiring will be done on the spot!!

Bring Photo ID and Work Authorization Document

How to apply

Please RSVP with your name and division applying for to 586-610-1681.

